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Imminent SNAP cuts could hit more than 1,000 Islanders

Published on December 12, 2025

Organizers with the Island’s main food pantry are concerned that they may not be able to meet demand without significant community support when a federal funding program to help low-income residents is expected to freeze on Saturday.

More than a thousand Vineyarders rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for food — commonly known as SNAP — about 5 percent of the Island population. The federal benefit provides EBT cards, which function like a debit card, to households who need to supplement food costs; the cards average a few hundred dollars a month, and can be used at markets and grocery stores. 

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Imminent SNAP cuts could hit more than 1,000 Islanders

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