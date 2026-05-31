2026 County Appointments
Published on December 14, 2025
Volunteer Opportunities
Please find a list of the county appointments for which the county commissioners are seeking candidates and the details about the application process here.
This year's deadline for submitting applications has passed, except for the deadline for Dukes County Health Council applications, which has been extended to March 18, 2026. The term of the current Dukes County Health Council members has been extended to March 31, 2026.
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