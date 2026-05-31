Amaryllo Unveils Next-Generation Modular Data Centers Powered by AI-Driven Predictive DCIM Infrastructure Intelligence

Real-time visibility into power, cooling, security, and infrastructure performance through Amaryllo's next-generation DCIM platform.

Transforming modular data center operations with AI-driven predictive intelligence, real-time monitoring, biometric security, and energy optimization.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaryllo, a global provider of intelligent infrastructure and computing solutions, unveils its next-generation modular data center solution powered by its AI-driven predictive DCIM platform, delivering significant gains in energy efficiency and operational performance ahead of COMPUTEX 2026.

The solution integrates NVIDIA-accelerated computing architectures with Amaryllo-developed DCIM (Data Center Infrastructure Management) software to create a fully integrated turnkey modular data center optimized for scalability, energy efficiency, and intelligent infrastructure orchestration.

At the core of the system is Amaryllo’s DCIM software, engineered to deliver up to 20 percent higher power efficiency through advanced energy optimization, real-time analytics, and automated infrastructure control. The platform enables operators to manage and optimize key infrastructure components, including compute workloads, power distribution, cooling systems, rack-level capacity, and environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity. It also provides centralized visibility across critical environments and unified control, while reducing operational complexity and improving overall system performance.

“AI infrastructure requires not only powerful computing platforms, but also intelligent and scalable deployment models,” said Marcus Yang, President of Amaryllo. “This solution delivers a complete, ready-to-deploy foundation for AI workloads by combining high-performance hardware, GPU acceleration, and intelligent system management into a single platform. Customers can scale faster, operate more efficiently, and maintain full visibility across their infrastructure while significantly improving energy optimization.”

The integrated platform is designed to support AI training, inference, cloud computing, and HPC workloads across enterprise, edge, and hyperscale environments. By combining modular deployment capabilities with advanced DCIM intelligence, it enables organizations to accelerate infrastructure rollout while maintaining operational flexibility and energy efficiency.

This launch further reinforces Amaryllo’s vision of redefining intelligent infrastructure for the next era of computing, delivering scalable, energy-optimized modular data center ecosystems purpose-built for AI-driven operations.

To learn more, visit Amaryllo at Hall 1, Booth K0221a during COMPUTEX 2026.

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