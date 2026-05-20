Amaryllo to Unveil Turnkey Modular Data Center Backed by Global Infrastructure Partner Network at COMPUTEX 2026

Amaryllo’s next-generation AI-ready modular data center infrastructure built for scalable, high-performance computing and accelerated NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 workloads.

Unveiling AI-powered modular data centers with predictive DCIM, global tech partners, and next-gen infrastructure built for rapid, scalable deployment.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaryllo, a global provider of intelligent infrastructure and AI computing solutions, will unveil its next-generation turnkey modular data center (MDC) ecosystem at COMPUTEX 2026 (Hall 1, Booth#K0221a), delivering a fully integrated platform for AI-ready and high-performance computing infrastructure engineered to support NVIDIA GB300 NVL72.

The solution accelerates modern data center deployment by unifying modular infrastructure design, intelligent orchestration software, Amaryllo’s patent-pending AI-driven DCIM (Data Center Infrastructure Management) platform, and a global network of specialized technology and infrastructure partners into a single scalable architecture. It delivers real-time monitoring, centralized control, predictive analytics, energy optimization, environmental tracking, and automated orchestration across modular deployments.

The turnkey ecosystem brings together leading global technology and infrastructure providers, including Schneider Electric, Supermicro, ABB, Intel, Panasonic, and EEI Corporation, along with strategic data center and infrastructure partners such as MettaDC, Cyber Data Center, Chunghwa Telecom, and TECO, as well as a broader network of system integrators enabling global-scale deployment.

For the complete list of partners, visit: Amaryllo MDC Partners

“This ecosystem represents a major evolution in how AI infrastructure is deployed at scale,” said Emily Hsiao, Global Sales Manager at Amaryllo. “By combining modular architecture, advanced DCIM-driven intelligence, and a strong global partner network, we are enabling organizations to deploy high-performance infrastructure faster, more efficiently, and with greater operational intelligence than ever before.”

“In addition, Amaryllo’s patent-pending DCIM platform is purpose-built to significantly improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), using predictive AI to anticipate operational conditions and automatically optimize power usage, resulting in millions of dollars in annual energy savings,” said Cindy Kuo, VP of Sales and Marketing at Amaryllo.

Amaryllo’s modular data center ecosystem will be featured at COMPUTEX 2026, demonstrating how integrated infrastructure design and intelligent orchestration are redefining AI-ready data center deployment. As demand for AI computing accelerates, the company’s turnkey approach addresses the need for faster, more efficient, and scalable infrastructure by unifying hardware, software, and infrastructure intelligence into a single deployment-ready system.

About Amaryllo

Amaryllo is a cloud computing technology company specializing in hyperscale infrastructure and intelligent, rental-ready computing solutions. The company provides access to a broad ecosystem of GPU server capacity through its global network of data center partners, delivering high-performance compute, resilient storage, and seamless scalability for enterprise and industrial workloads.

As the official brand licensee of HP (Hewlett-Packard), Amaryllo enables next-generation data center environments through intelligent system design, performance optimization, and secure, scalable deployment frameworks, supporting high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and modern digital infrastructure globally.

For more information, please visit: www.amaryllo.us

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