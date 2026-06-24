Virtual Tikkun™ to exhibit at ACC-GTM 2026 Convention

Experience first-hand new Virtual Tikkun™ Audio and Resource Library

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Tikkun , Where Words of Torah take Flight™, will proudly exhibit the recently released application capabilities of Virtual Tikkun at the upcoming convention of the American Conference of Cantors in Cleveland June 28- July 2.Virtual Tikkuns are custom-created using unique Torah scrolls to provide personalized Torah learning experiences for clergy, teachers, and students to ensure the continuity of Jewish experience and peoplehood – L’dor v’dor.Cantors and Jewish educators who are time and resource constrained use Virtual Tikkun to provide deep-textured, high-quality personalized teaching at scale. Integrating a powerful Torah teaching and learning environment with images of their unique, handwritten Torah Scroll(s), Virtual Tikkun empowers them to:> Provide personalized 1:1 teaching, mentoring and attention at scale> Create in-app recordings that can be shared with students as they learn specific aliyot, and with the community at large in the the Resource Library> Provide context-specific feedback and resources at every step of the Torah learning process> Track and manage student progress – aliya-by-aliya, verse-by-verseWe will be onsite at the ACC-GTM to demonstrate how Virtual Tikkun fits comfortably into today’s digital lifestyles for B’nai Mitzvah students and seasoned Torah readers. We will be highlighting the new capabilities of Virtual Tikkun Audio and the Resource Library, as well as the other existing features of Virtual Tikkun that streamline the teaching process for clergy and educators, including:> Intuitive learning experiences with task-based Torah journeys> Personalized learning using bookmarking and multiple learning styles> Collaborative learning using data-rich learning tools> Fun and rewarding Torah learning with Dynamic Flashcards and trope color-coding> Simplified Torah reading and teaching management with tutor assignments, and personal and organizational calendaringTo book a personal meeting please contact us at info@virtualtikkun.com or visit us at our booth.About the American Conference of CantorsThe American Conference of Cantors through its support for and cultivation of excellence among cantors, strengthens Reform Jewish life in North America. ACC cantors are equipped to be attentive to the joys and challenges that members within a congregation face over the course of their lives, using both their unique calling to music and prayer and their shared responsibilities for offering spiritual leadership to congregations. ACC members also can help lead their congregations and by extension, the Reform Jewish movement in North America, to a bright future.About Virtual TikkunOur mission at Virtual Tikkun is to enable Torah in every community to ensure Jewish continuity – L’dor v’dor. We strive to make the experience of chanting and hearing Torah vibrant and alive, shared by young and old alike, creating a fun and rewarding Torah learning experience with seamless collaboration between learners, clergy and educators. Blending tradition with modernity, we aim to ensure Virtual Tikkun fits comfortably into today’s digital lifestyles for clergy, educators, B’nai Mitzvah students and seasoned Torah readers.

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