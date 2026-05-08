CA Nonprofit Earns Highest Rating from Industry’s Top Agency

Naro Moru, Kenya. TGUP’s first classroom, ever Nicaraguan classroom

California nonprofit The Global Uplift Project (TGUP) awarded a four star rating, the highest rating possible by industry-leading evaluator, Charity Navigator

This is the highest award possible for a nonprofit. We are honored that Charity Navigator recognizes the value and the integrity of what TGUP does for the world.” — Robert Freeman

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California nonprofit The Global Uplift Project (TGUP) was just awarded a four star rating, the highest rating possible by industry-leading evaluator, Charity Navigator.

TGUP builds small-scale educational infrastructure projects in countries of Africa, south Asia, and Latin America. Since its founding in 2007, it has completed 670 projects benefitting 4.9 million of the world’s poorest people.

Charity Navigator is the philanthropy industry’s top rating firm. It rates more than 245,000 charities worldwide to help donors decide which charities are safest to invest in.

The rating for The Global Uplift Project considered 15 metrics of charity performance. They included mission impact, project spending levels, transparency, management accountability, and more. Fewer than 1 in 3 of the charities CN evaluates receive a four star rating.

In 2025, TGUP completed 130 projects in countries as diverse as Guatemala, Indonesia, India, Nepal, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Madagascar and others. Typical projects include classrooms, libraries, science labs, playgrounds, and more. It completes a project every three days somewhere in the world.

TGUP’s Founder and Executive Director commented, “This is the highest award possible for a nonprofit. We are honored that Charity Navigator recognizes the value and the integrity of what TGUP does for the world.”

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