I-15 Northbound Milepost 236 (Nephi)

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, at approximately 2:40 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper attempted a traffic stop on I-15 northbound near milepost 220. The vehicle fled at high speeds, initiating a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph. During the pursuit, the suspect called 911 and threatened to engage law enforcement with a firearm. After tire spikes were deployed by a Juab County Deputy, the vehicle crashed into the center median near milepost 236. The suspect fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

The suspect has been identified as Curtis Heisler, a 41-year-old male from Arizona. Heisler is a known fugitive gang member and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to immediately call 911