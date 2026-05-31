I-80 Westbound Milepost 158 Fatal (Coalville)

On Sunday, May 31, 2026, at 1130 hours a Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on I-80 near milepost 158. The vehicle left the roadway overturned and hit a concrete irrigation ditch. The front passenger of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries on scene. The driver and the rear passenger were transported with critical injuries. Troopers on scene are investigating the reason for the crash. At this time all travel lanes in the area of open.

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