Julianna Carella to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julianna Carella, founder and CEO of Treatibles, a company known for developing CBD products for pets, is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where she will share insights on building and scaling within the pet wellness industry.Kingdom Creators is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who’ve navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty… and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Carella will explore the development of Treatibles as an early entrant in the pet CBD category, along with themes of product integrity, compassionate care, and category innovation.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Kingdom Creators TV continues to spotlight individuals shaping their industries and redefining long-term impact.Julianna’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.kingdomcreatorstv.com/julianna-carella

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