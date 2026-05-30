Erick Kinney Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erick Kinney, President of Parachute Laboratories Inc, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how safety-first engineering, operational discipline, and continuous innovation shape leadership in aerospace safety systems.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Kinney explores how rigorous testing, systems thinking, and strict safety standards can improve reliability in life-critical aerospace and parachute technologies, and breaks down how operational excellence, training culture, and continuous innovation support safer outcomes across aviation and emerging aerial systems.Erick’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/erick-kinney

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