Chris Wooten to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Wooten, multifamily real estate investor and former Marine Corps officer, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on discipline-driven investing, scaling multifamily real estate portfolios, and applying military-grade systems to business growth.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In Wooten’s episode, he will explore how disciplined systems and leadership frameworks drive scalable multifamily investment success. He breaks down how translating military precision into underwriting, operations, and asset management can build resilient, scalable investment portfolios.Viewers will walk away with actionable frameworks for disciplined decision-making and long-term wealth building.Chris’ episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/chris-wooten

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