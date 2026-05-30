Carlos A. Reyes to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carlos A. Reyes, health coach specializing in over-50 fitness, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on sustainable fitness, injury rehabilitation, and long-term wellness across different life stages.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other influential figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Reyes will explore how long-term coaching relationships and adaptive training strategies support sustainable health outcomes and improved performance with age. He breaks down how consistency, individualized programming, and trust between coach and client can enhance adherence and long-term wellness.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on building healthier habits that support strength, mobility, and independence throughout later life stages.Carlos A. Reyes’ episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/carlos-a-reyes

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