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Flag Lowering - May 30, 2026 (Former Senator and Representative Sam Hunt)

Governor Ferguson is deeply saddened by the death of former Senator and Representative Samuel “Sam” Hunt, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Governor Ferguson has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 29, 2026. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, May 30, 2026, or first thing Monday morning, June 1, 2026.

Please notify all of your field offices and facilities around the state.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on May 30, 2026, in Olympia, WA.

Please email FlagDirectives@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.

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Flag Lowering - May 30, 2026 (Former Senator and Representative Sam Hunt)

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