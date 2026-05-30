FLAG LOWERING: Lowering of the Washington State and United States Flags (Longview Tragedy)

Flag Lowering - May 31, 2026 (Longview Tragedy)

I am deeply saddened by the recent industrial tragedy that occurred in Longview, Washington, at the Nippon Dynawave facility. This mass casualty event has devastated Washington state. We grieve with the Longview community and the impacted families. I hereby direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in their memory on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 29, 2026. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, June 7, 2026, or first thing Monday morning, June 8, 2026.

Please notify all of your field offices and facilities around the state.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

-Governor Bob Ferguson