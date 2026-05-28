Wascana Centre Celebrates Arbor Day with Tree Giveaway

CANADA, May 28 - Released on May 28, 2026

This Arbor Day, branch out and make Regina a bit greener with a free sapling from Wascana Centre.

Provincial Capital Commission staff will hand out young trees in the Willow Island parking lot starting at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29. Guests can choose between a Villosa Lilac or a Scots Pine - free of cost! Trees will be available while quantities last and are limited to one per person.

Villosa Lilac and Scots Pine are perennial prairie favourites. Villosa Lilac trees produce flowers that are not only beautiful to look at but attract pollinators, making them a terrific addition to any backyard garden. Scots Pines are durable windbreaks for the strong prairie winds, which makes them a very popular choice for farmers and people with acreages and larger yards. With two great options, it will be difficult to choose just one!

The roots of Regina's love for trees run deep and Arbor Day is a reminder that all the trees in Wascana Centre are hand-planted. There are many benefits to planting and growing trees, like supporting wildlife and providing more access to green spaces.

The Provincial Capital Commission is responsible for the maintenance and future of the urban forest located within the Wascana Centre and Government House boundaries. The urban forest is monitored continually for overall health of the tree canopy cover.

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