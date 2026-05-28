Saskatchewan Supports Critical Energy and Mineral Research with New Funding

CANADA, May 28 - Released on May 28, 2026

New provincial funding is strengthening Saskatchewan's position as a global leader in clean energy. In 2026-27, the province is investing $225,000 in the Global Institute for Energy, Minerals and Society (GIEMS) to support ongoing operations and new initiatives.

"Post-secondary research plays a key role in driving innovation in our province," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "Through GIEMS, our institutions are helping Saskatchewan prepare for a clean energy future by identifying and addressing knowledge gaps. This directly aligns with our government's priorities and supports the goals of Saskatchewan's Growth Plan and labour market and research strategies."

Nuclear energy is core component of GIEMS strategic plan. This investment will support the coordination of nuclear research chairs across institutions, delivery of nuclear literacy programs and the establishment of national and international partnerships. GIEMS will also continue exploring new training and research opportunities in the mineral sector.

"This investment supports initiatives focused on nuclear research coordination, workforce readiness and strategic partnerships aligned with Saskatchewan's Energy Security Strategy and broader provincial priorities," GIEMS Executive Director Tom Kishchuk said. "These activities help strengthen Saskatchewan's long-term capacity in areas related to nuclear energy, critical minerals and energy system innovation."

This grant brings Saskatchewan's total investment in GIEMS to over $1 million since 2023-24.

GIEMS was formally established in 2025 as an equal partnership between the University of Regina, the University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic. It is a non-profit research and development institute that acts as a catalyst for expanding the capacity and impact of research, innovation and training programs that advance the energy transition in Saskatchewan and beyond. For more information on GIEMS, visit: www.giems.ca.

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