National Canada India Summit Hosted in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 29 - Released on May 28, 2026

Dozens of dignitaries and business leaders will gather in Regina to advance Canada-India economic relations.

Premier Scott Moe will speak at the Canada-India Business Council (C-IBC) Annual Western Canada-India Leaders Summit in Regina on May 29. The summit will focus on how Canada and India can expand economic cooperation and diversify their international partnerships.

"Over the past decade, Saskatchewan's relationship with India has grown from a matter of necessity, into one of mutual respect and trust," Moe said. "Our relationship is a shining example of how trade and commerce can bring two jurisdictions on opposite sides of the world closer together. Whether it is trade, labour recruitment, research and development or even cultural exchange, India makes Saskatchewan stronger."

During the summit, Moe will also facilitate a panel with High Commissioner for Canada in India Chris Cooter, and High Commissioner of India to Canada Dinesh Patnaik. The panel will cover potential new opportunities for collaboration between Canada and India.

"Regina is the perfect stage for this moment in the Canada-India relationship," C-IBC President and CEO Victor Thomas said. "Saskatchewan leads in this corridor with precisely what India's growing economy needs most: agriculture, critical minerals and energy. This summit will forge the kind of dialogue that we are confident will encourage a new era of bilateral trade."

Saskatchewan recently reported historic new agreements with India. This includes a $2.6 billion agreement between Cameco and the India Department of Atomic Energy to provide Saskatchewan uranium to India.

Also, the University of Saskatchewan and the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management - Kundli are collaborating on establishing a Canada-India Pulse Protein Centre of Excellence.

Saskatchewan and India have a strong trade relationship with over $18 billion in exports since 2007. The province is proud to be the consistent ally and reliable supplier India needs to ensure food and energy security.

For more information, visit: canada-indiabusiness.com

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