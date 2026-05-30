Premier's Advisory Council on CUSMA Established

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 29, 2026

Council will advise and inform the Premier on the CUSMA review and related U.S. tariff issues.

Today, Premier Scott Moe held the inaugural session of the Premier's Advisory Council on CUSMA, an industry-facing council made up of business leaders from economic sectors across the province.

A CUSMA joint review will begin on July 1, 2026. Discussions will be led by the federal government, and Saskatchewan will share its priorities leading up to and throughout the review process.

"While CUSMA negotiations take place on a federal level, it is crucial that subnational voices like Saskatchewan's are heard," Moe said. "With the U.S. being our largest trading partner, CUSMA and free and fair trade is essential for the economic health and prosperity of the province. This council will help advise and inform our government as formal discussions between Canada, the United States and Mexico begin. As a significant trading partner with the U.S., it will be essential that Saskatchewan priorities are communicated with the federal government."

The advisory council is represented by a cross-section of industries, consisting of companies that have significant exports to the U.S. and those that have been heavily impacted by tariffs. The province will hold sector-specific roundtables for agriculture, manufacturing, energy, mining and forestry over the coming weeks.

"Saskatchewan's resource economy depends on predictable, rules-based trade with our partners," Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy said. "The chamber welcomes this advisory council as an important mechanism for ensuring the province's priorities are heard throughout the CUSMA review process. From potash to canola to uranium, the businesses we represent have real stakes in the outcome of these negotiations, and we look forward to contributing to a process that strengthens Saskatchewan's position in the markets that matter most."

The U.S. is Saskatchewan's largest trading partner with exports to the country valued at $23.7 billion in 2025, about 54 per cent of the province's total exports. Top export products included crude oil, potash, canola oil and uranium. Mexico is also an important partner - the province exported over $949 million to Mexico in 2025.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

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