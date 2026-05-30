What They Are Saying: FY 2027 Budget

Governor Kathy Hochul this week signed the Enacted Budget for Fiscal Year 2027 which included her initiatives to lower costs for New Yorkers and their families and keep New Yorkers safe. The Governor secured investments that will lower costs, put New York on a path to realizing universal childcare, reduce utility costs statewide, and bring down the cost of insurance rates for drivers. Additionally, the Governor continues to build on her unprecedented investments in public safety with more than $900 million in funding, measures to crack down on illegal 3D printed guns, and a nation-leading package of immigration protections that keep New Yorkers safe.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “I applaud Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for reaching an agreement on the FY2027 State Budget. I’m especially encouraged to see progress on issues we’ve been focused on here in Manhattan, including the pied-à-terre tax proposal, providing victims of ICE operations avenues to seek legal remedies, banning the 3D printing of ghost guns, modernizing SEQRA to help New York build smarter and faster, and advancing the Super Speeders bill to improve street safety and save lives. Together, we are delivering a budget which lowers costs, tackles the housing crisis, and keeps New Yorkers safe.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for delivering a budget that makes meaningful investments in affordability, public safety and opportunity for working families across our County and throughout New York State. From expanding access to childcare, housing and critical infrastructure, to strengthening support for education and health care, this budget reflects priorities that will have a real and lasting impact on residents here in Westchester. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s continued partnership and leadership in advancing policies that strengthen local communities, support county governments and help ensure residents and families not only succeed, but thrive.”

City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “Rising auto insurance costs continue to put pressure on working families, small businesses, and local governments alike. These reforms take a common-sense approach to addressing fraud, increasing accountability, and helping stabilize costs for consumers without compromising important protections for drivers. Lowering these costs can make a real difference for residents who are already dealing with higher everyday expenses, while also helping municipalities manage the growing cost of insuring public vehicles and equipment. I was proud to join fellow local leaders in Albany, meet with legislators, and advocate for Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda and these important reforms that aim to deliver meaningful savings for New Yorkers. Kingston has seen firsthand how lengthy and duplicative review processes can delay projects that communities already support and need. These reforms strike an important balance by maintaining strong environmental protections while helping local governments move critical housing, infrastructure, clean water, and community development projects forward more efficiently. By creating more certainty and reducing unnecessary delays, these changes will help communities like Kingston continue to grow responsibly while preserving the character and natural resources that make the Hudson Valley so special. I was proud to stand in Albany, meet directly with legislators, and advocate for Governor Hochul’s efforts to modernize SEQRA in a thoughtful and practical way that supports both sustainability and affordability for New Yorkers.”

National Insurance Crime Bureau Sr. Director, Strategy, Policy & Government Affairs Howard Handler said, “Fraudsters are exploiting every avenue, forum, and opportunity to bilk consumers and their insurers to line their own pockets, which ultimately increases costs for all New Yorkers. Worse, these crimes—including staged accidents—often put innocent New Yorkers directly in harm’s way. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) stands with Governor Hochul in her efforts to tackle fraud and costly legal system abuse.”

Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages President, Essex County Chair of Board of Legislators and Minerva Town Supervisor Steve McNally said, “I would just like to applaud the Governor for addressing two of our biggest priorities in the Adirondack Park, which is childcare and of course utility costs. We appreciate that the Governor has advocated for the needs of communities inside the Blue Line and this looks excellent and we'll see how it works out. Thank you.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said, “As with every State Budget, there are elements for everyone to agree and to disagree with. What we look for are elements important to economic development in the North Country and, in this sense, there are several elements that we welcome. This certainly includes continued major capital investment in the facilities of ORDA, guaranteeing that they continue to be a world-class asset for our region, the state and country. And we of course applaud robust capital funding for the MTA which is a vital customer for our region's transportation equipment manufacturers. On other fronts, the regional business community has identified access to affordable childcare as a crucial priority and so we welcome enhanced investments and tools as another step forward in what will be a continuing effort on behalf of employers and their employees.”

Presidents Co-op and Condo Council said, “As the co-op and condo community grapples with dramatic increases to the cost of living, energy affordability is becoming a major concern and financial burden for residents. We are grateful to the Governor for understanding these issues and making necessary adjustments to the CLCPA that continue New York’s climate leadership without compromising affordable housing.”

New York State Association of Towns and Villages Executive Director Christopher Koetzle said, “NYAOT thanks the Governor and Legislature for listening to the concerns raised by towns regarding the original SEQRA proposal in the State Budget. The final bill strikes an appropriate balance by helping critical projects, including housing development, move forward more efficiently while preserving local authority over zoning, site plan review, and other necessary local approvals. Importantly, the final language makes clear that a SEQRA exemption does not override local land use authority, and it gives local governments flexibility to extend review deadlines when an applicant has not provided the information needed to make an informed determination. SEQRA can be a cumbersome process, and these changes recognize the need to streamline review without sacrificing important local protections.”

Staten Island Chamber of Commerce President Linda Baran said, “Earlier today, Governor Hochul announced an agreement has been reached on the FY 2027 State Budget. The FY2027 New York State Budget includes several areas aligned with priorities the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce has advocated for, including the Governor's continued opposition to broad-based tax increases, insurance fraud prevention, workforce and childcare supports, and organized retail theft prevention. While challenges remain for small businesses, including rising insurance, utility, labor, and operating costs, the Chamber will continue working with State leaders and our Staten Island delegation to advance practical solutions that strengthen the borough's business community and economic competitiveness.”

Town of Amherst Supervisor Shawn Lavin said, “Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul's Let them Build Agenda, New Yorkers will be able to build affordable housing faster and more efficiently. By modernizing SEQR and cutting unnecessary red tape, the agenda will reduce costly delays and streamline the development process, helping communities like Amherst move critical housing projects forward with fewer barriers.”

Buffalo Niagara Partnership CEO Dottie Gallagher said, “For the last seven years, the BNP has warned that CLCPA targets were not realistically achievable without bringing major economic consequences — a concern increasingly validated by independent analyses, grid operators, and state agencies themselves. The changes included in today’s budget are an important step toward a more practical and balanced approach that advances emissions reduction goals while recognizing the need for affordability, reliability, and economic competitiveness. We thank Governor Hochul and the Western New York delegation for their leadership in advancing these reforms, and we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively on energy policies that support both environmental progress and New York’s economy.”

City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin J. Tylec said, "Governor Hochul brought people together to get meaningful SEQR reforms across the finish line while keeping environmental protections and public input at the forefront. For communities like North Tonawanda, these changes will help reduce unnecessary delays and make it easier to move important housing, infrastructure, and community projects forward responsibly.”

Pomfret Town Supervisor Daniel Pacos said, “I appreciated the ability to meet with legislators and explain why Governor Hochul's proposed changes to the SEQRA legislation were needed for all municipalities. While urban cities and towns have different issues than smaller rural towns and villages, the outdated SEQRA rules tend to stall development for everyone. I appreciate our legislators' willingness to listen and support this common sense change.”

Associated General Contractors of New York State President & CEO Mike Elmendorf said, “We applaud Governor Hochul and the Legislature for advancing critical policies in this year’s State Budget that will improve safety, support affordability and strengthen New York’s construction industry and economy. Expanding automated work zone safety enforcement to non-controlled access highways will better protect workers and motorists alike across the state. In addition, the targeted changes to the CLCPA and SEQRA processes represent important steps toward moderating project costs, reducing unnecessary delays and enhancing affordability for New Yorkers while continuing to advance the state’s environmental and infrastructure goals. The budget also makes key additional investments in a broad range of infrastructure, including local roads and our crucial SUNY and CUNY systems.”

New York Alliance Against Insurance Fraud Public Outreach Committee Chair Frank Sztuk said, “The NY Alliance Against Insurance Fraud stands behind the efforts to curtail automobile insurance fraud in New York by the Governor and the Legislature. Insurance Fraud is a major factor in the rising cost of living in the state, and the Alliance applauds any strengthening of the laws that will fight fraud and help make New York more affordable.”

New York Metro Trucking Association Executive Director Patrick Hyland said, "The New York Metropolitan Trucking Association thanks Governor Hochul and the Legislature for addressing the skyrocketing insurance costs in this year’s budget. Over the past few years, these costs have been increasing at an unsustainable rate. Our members submit long-term bids on public works projects throughout the region, and these."

NAIOP Upstate Chapter President Melissa Brinson said, “The commercial real estate development sector applauds Governor Hochul’s leadership and tenacity in negotiating these reforms to the state environmental review process. Infrastructure readiness will keep New York State competitive and eliminate the threat of economic leakage of losing projects to surrounding states. These commonsense reforms will help re-establish New York as a business-friendly state where individuals, families, and businesses can affordably live.”

National Federation of Independent Business Director Ashley Ranslow said, "New York's small businesses continue to struggle with high energy costs, unsustainable insurance premium hikes, and unnecessary and onerous red tape, but this year's New York State budget begins to chip away at some of the underlying issues driving up costs for Main Street. Importantly, broad-based tax increases, including personal income or corporate tax hikes, were rejected by Governor Hochul, protecting small business owners from additional financial burdens in a state that already leads the nation with the highest tax burden. Under the Governor's leadership, this budget makes critical changes to the state's climate law to help avoid a $7,000 increase to already hefty utility bills for small entrepreneurs, and ushers in commonsense auto insurance reforms that tackle excessive lawsuits and rampant fraud, which have led to the highest auto insurance premiums in the nation. The budget's changes to the state's environmental review process known as SEQRA will help cut down on red tape and provide clearer timelines to help speed up development on certain projects — a necessary step to tackling New York's onerous regulatory environment. Small business owners, like all New Yorkers, are grappling with rising costs from all angles, and are in desperate need of relief. This year's budget sets the stage to lower auto insurance premiums and avoid catastrophic energy bill increases, and it does not burden small businesses with even higher taxes. While this budget delivers some key victories for small businesses, there is more work to be done to make New York more affordable. NFIB looks forward to continuing to work with Governor Hochul to help ensure small businesses can successfully operate and ultimately grow in the Empire State."

New York School Bus Contractors Association Executive Director Tammy Mortier said, “On behalf of the New York School Bus Contractors Association, we applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing the growing financial pressures facing New York’s student transportation industry and taking meaningful action in this year’s budget. Our members safely transport hundreds of thousands of students every day, and maintaining a stable, affordable insurance market is critical to continuing that mission. Rising insurance costs have placed a significant strain on school transportation providers, school districts, and taxpayers alike. By advancing measures aimed at reducing fraud and promoting greater fairness within the insurance system, this budget helps protect the long-term stability of student transportation while supporting the safe and reliable service families across New York depend on.”

New York School Bus Contractors Association President and Director of Client

Relations for Beacon Mobility Paul Quinn Mori said, “Governor Hochul’s leadership in this budget delivers meaningful relief for the companies that safely transport New York’s children every day. Student safety is always our highest priority, and maintaining a stable, fair insurance market is essential to providing safe and reliable transportation service. Insurance costs have become one of the fastest-growing pressures on school transportation providers, school districts, and taxpayers across New York. As a school transportation operator serving families throughout Long Island and the metropolitan region, we see firsthand how rising insurance expenses impact the ability to invest in drivers, fleet maintenance, safety technology, and dependable service for students. By taking steps to reduce fraud and bring greater fairness to the insurance system, Governor Hochul’s reforms will help protect student transportation services and keep costs under control for the communities that rely on us every day,”

New York State Association of REALTORS®, Inc. President Ron Garafalo said, “The New York State Association of REALTORS® applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and Legislative Leaders for reaching agreement on targeted reforms to New York’s SEQRA process as part of the 2027 New York State Budget. Modernizing SEQRA is an important step toward addressing New York’s housing affordability and supply challenges by reducing unnecessary delays and duplicative review requirements that increase costs and slow the development of critically needed housing across New York.“

NYS Builders President Bruno Schickel said, “This action by Governor Hochul is a major step toward restoring balance between New York's climate goals and the economic realities facing working families and homebuyers across the state. By providing additional time and flexibility for implementation, the Governor is helping to avoid unnecessary cost increases that would further strain housing affordability and energy prices, at a time when New Yorkers are already struggling with the high cost of living. The New York State Builders Association applauds Governor Hochul for recognizing that affordability must remain at the center of public policy decisions if New York is going to remain a place where working families can afford to live and build a future.” AND This year, New York State Governor Hochul demonstrated the kind of pragmatic, results-driven leadership New York desperately needed by bringing together stakeholders and securing one of the most significant reforms to the State Environmental Quality Review Act in decades,” said Bruno Schickel, President of the New York State Builders Association. “After months of intensive negotiations, the Governor not only achieved the transformational SEQRA reforms she fought for, but delivered meaningful changes that will help streamline housing production, accelerate economic development, and address New York’s growing affordability crisis. These long-overdue reforms will remove unnecessary barriers to building homes, encourage smart growth and investment, and create new opportunities for working families across the State. Today is a tremendous victory for housing, economic opportunity, and the future of New York.”

New York State Economic Development Council Executive Director Ryan Silva said, “I thank Governor Hochul for advancing long-overdue reforms to SEQRA and recognizing that New York’s housing affordability crisis demands action. These reforms strike an important balance by maintaining environmental protections while removing unnecessary barriers that have prevented new housing and infrastructure from being built across the state. By streamlining the approval process for appropriately sized projects, New York is taking a critical step toward increasing housing supply, lowering costs, and helping communities grow responsibly. Governor Hochul’s leadership on this issue sends a clear message that New York is serious about tackling its housing shortage and making the state more affordable for working families from Babylon to Buffalo.”

Town of Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said, "The budget agreement to streamline SEQRA while preserving local control is a win for New Yorkers. Thank you to the Governor and state legislature for reaching an agreement that respects the authority of local governments and ensures we can continue to protect the interests of our local communities while eliminating red tape and streamlining an often long and convoluted process."

Trucking Association of New York President Kendra Hems said, "TANY applauds Governor Hochul, legislative leaders, and the Legislature for recognizing the growing crisis in New York’s auto insurance market and taking meaningful steps toward long-overdue reforms. Rising insurance costs, fueled by fraud, abuse, escalating litigation expenses, and an increasingly unpredictable claims environment, continue to place enormous pressure on small businesses, consumers, trucking fleets, and the broader supply chain across the state. The reforms included in the state budget will begin to address these difficult challenges. We greatly appreciate Governor Hochul's steadfast commitment to ensuring that addressing New York's insurance affordability crisis remains a top priority."

Former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said, “Governor Hochul and our leaders in the State legislature have heard the call of working families struggling to pay their electric bills and made sensible changes to our climate laws without taking us off course for a cleaner and greener future. Together, the Governor and our legislative leaders demonstrated that economic justice and environmental justice can go hand in hand.”

City of Canandaigua Mayor Thomas Lyon said, "Governor Hochul’s historic $3.75 billion commitment to clean water infrastructure in the State budget is a game-changer for the Finger Lakes. By funding critical infrastructure that modernizes facilities, the State is clearing the path for sustainable housing growth and robust economic development. This investment ensures that communities like Canandaigua can provide essential services while maintaining stable rates for residents and a competitive environment for local businesses."

Hillside President & CEO Maria Cristalli said, “The Hillside community is grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State’s legislative leaders for reaching an agreement on the Fiscal Year 2027 budget. Among this year’s many investments, the proposed reforms to auto insurance laws promise to reduce insurance premiums for New Yorkers—improving overall access to reliable transportation, and saving Hillside employees and the agency itself valuable funds that can be allocated toward other critical priorities.”

Irondequoit Town Supervisor John Perticone said, “Irondequoit is grateful for a budget from Governor Hochul and the state legislature that considers the everyday resident. We are thankful for the $4.5 million NY Forward grant that allows for reinvestment and growth in our community, especially in the areas of housing, commercial growth and infrastructure."

Penfield Town Supervisor Kevin Berry said, "I would like to commend our partners at the state level, including Governor Kathy Hochul, for crafting a budget that focuses on programs and initiatives benefiting communities throughout New York, including the Town of Penfield. In particular, I am eager to continue working with our state partners to implement changes that make childcare more affordable, housing more attainable, and our community safer."

Monroe County District Attorney Brian Green said, “Insurance fraud and uninsured driving place an unfair burden on responsible New Yorkers who follow the law and pay their premiums. By targeting staged crashes, strengthening enforcement tools, and addressing loopholes that allow fraud to flourish, this legislation takes meaningful steps to protect residents and improve public safety. I commend Governor Hochul and our state leaders for advancing reforms that promote accountability and help ease the financial strain on law-abiding families across New York.”

Former Lieutenant Governor & President and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Robert Duffy said, “Today, practicality and feasibility were prioritized with the changes passed to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act — changes based in reality that utilize an all-of-the-above approach to energy to prioritize affordable and reliable power for our homes and businesses. By adjusting timelines and aligning measurement protocols with international standards, New York State is setting itself up for long-term success, keeping businesses here to invest in people, communities, and innovation. Greater Rochester Chamber is grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for championing this effort, and to our partners in the legislature for their support for this common-sense policy reform.”

Queens Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Thomas J. Grech said, “Skyrocketing electric bills haven’t just strained working families—they’ve placed a real burden on small businesses already grappling with rising costs. Governor Hochul and the Legislature listened to those concerns and delivered practical changes that will help rein in energy costs while keeping New York moving toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. For small business owners in Queens and across our state, affordability and sustainability must go hand in hand.”

CP State President & CEO Mike Alvaro said, "For people with disabilities, access to reliable transportation is perhaps the most important factor in ensuring they are able to fully participate as part of the community in which they live. By passing a budget that will lower the high insurance costs for the vehicles we depend on, the Governor and the New York State legislature have taken a significant step to assist nonprofit providers struggling to sustain these critical transportation services. We thank our elected representatives for recognizing the disability community’s fiscal pressures as well as for helping to ensure that people with disabilities are truly able to get out of their homes and be part of their community.”

A Very Special Place Inc. said, “At AVSP, Inc. we want to say THANK YOU to Governor Hochul’s and the Auto Insurance reforms to lower the cost of car insurance! Affordable and accessible transportation is a cornerstone of providing services to those with disabilities and allowing them to secure the full civil rights and self-determination that everyone deserves. By providing these reforms it will drive down auto insurance costs for families and for Agencies like ours which will assist in providing access to the community for all. A Very Special Place, Inc.”

Inter Agency Council said, "IAC is grateful to Governor Hochul for addressing the skyrocketing cost of auto insurance in New York and so happy that this essential proposal will become a reality for New Yorkers! Governor Hochul continues to fight for all New Yorkers including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the providers that support them – a HUGE THANK YOU from all of us!”

Village of Pelham Mayor Chance Mullen said, "Eliminating needless and duplicative bureaucracy in the review process is essential to combatting the rising cost of housing and infrastructure projects that have become such a burden on homeowners and taxpayers. Governor Hochul’s SEQRA reforms strike the right balance — streamlining review for qualifying projects without sacrificing the local zoning authority and environmental protections that define our communities."

Village of Nyack Mayor Joe Rand said, “Speaking as someone who has worked in real estate for over 25 years, and now the mayor of a small village that needs more housing, Governor Hochul’s ‘Let Them Build’ agenda and its SEQRA reforms are a crucial step toward addressing the housing shortage throughout New York. We need common-sense reforms that find the right balance between the environmental protections we all support and our pressing need for more attainable housing to keep working class New Yorkers living here in the Empire State."

Council on Industry President Harold King said, “Governor Hochul's budget delivers meaningful wins for New Yorkers. SEQRA reform, auto insurance reform, and amending the CLCPA, all will help make New York more affordable and create a climate more conducive to growth and investment.”

RUPCO Executive Director Kevin O'Conor said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for delivering a budget that recognizes affordability and housing as challenges facing communities across New York. Rising costs continue to make it harder for working families to find stable housing and for communities to meet growing needs. By including SEQRA reforms that create a more efficient pathway for housing and community development projects, this budget helps reduce barriers that can increase costs and delay progress."

City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said, “Newburgh is a city with tremendous momentum, and we are seeing growing interest in new housing, waterfront investment, small businesses, and community redevelopment throughout the city. To fully realize that potential, communities need processes that are efficient, predictable, and responsive to today’s housing and economic challenges. Governor Hochul’s SEQRA reforms will help reduce unnecessary delays for projects that communities support and that do not create significant environmental impacts, making it easier to move important development forward responsibly. These changes will help position Newburgh as an even stronger destination for people to live, work, and play. I appreciate Governor Hochul for advancing reforms that support both environmental stewardship and sustainable economic growth.”

City of Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou said, “Beacon has worked hard to create an environment that supports smart growth, local investment, and a strong quality of life while preserving the character that makes the city unique. I appreciate Governor Hochul for advancing SEQRA reforms that help communities move important housing, infrastructure, and economic development projects forward more efficiently. By reducing unnecessary delays for projects with limited environmental impacts, these changes will help cities like Beacon continue to grow and remain great places to live, work, and visit.”

Town of Red Hook Supervisor Robert McKeon said, “Communities like Red Hook understand the importance of preserving the character and natural beauty that make the Hudson Valley special, while also creating opportunities for thoughtful growth and investment. I appreciate Governor Hochul for advancing a balanced approach to SEQRA reform that supports both environmental stewardship and smart, sustainable growth. These reforms will help communities move forward with housing, infrastructure, and community development projects more efficiently by reducing unnecessary delays for projects with limited environmental impacts. These changes will help local governments better plan for the future, support affordability, and ensure communities like Red Hook can continue to thrive while maintaining the quality of life residents value.”

Business Council of Westchester Vice President John Ravits said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for advancing a budget that supports investment and opportunity across New York. For years, the Business Council of Westchester has advocated for policies that create greater efficiency and predictability for economic growth. The inclusion of SEQRA reforms helps provide greater certainty for projects and investments, while continued support for clean energy initiatives helps position New York for future growth."

Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for delivering a budget that recognizes affordability as one of the biggest challenges facing New Yorkers and local communities today. Rising costs impact everything from housing and infrastructure to the ability of communities to grow and invest in their future. By including SEQRA reforms that help create a more efficient pathway for projects to move forward, this budget takes meaningful steps toward reducing barriers that can drive up costs and delay progress. Supporting responsible growth while making it easier to deliver projects that communities need is an important part of creating a more affordable future for residents and families across New York.”

City of New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for including SEQRA reforms in this year’s budget that recognize the connection between affordability and community growth. As cities work to address housing needs and invest in infrastructure, reducing unnecessary delays can help move important projects forward more efficiently and help control rising costs. These reforms create opportunities to support responsible development and help make communities more affordable for residents and families.”

Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley Executive Director John Cooney said, “The Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley thanks Governor Hochul for her final 2027 Budget proposal entitled “Let Them Build”. This landmark reform will cut the red tape and speed up the building of critically needed housing and infrastructure projects. The commonsense changes to our old and outdated State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) will allow the expedited review of housing projects that New York State municipalities need and want to move forward. New York State needs to build more housing so that we can attract and retain the workforce of tomorrow. The Governor’s proposal is an investment in the economic vitality of New York State while at the same time continues to protect our environment.”

Orange County Partnership President & CEO Conor Eckert said, “The modernization of SEQRA in New York represents a pivotal step toward strengthening the state’s economic competitiveness. These reforms strike the right balance between preserving strong environmental protections and creating a more predictable, efficient pathway for responsible development and investment. By streamlining the approvals process, New York is taking an important step toward enhancing its competitiveness, accelerating job creation, and strengthening its ability to attract and retain projects. We applaud Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for their leadership and vision on this critical issue.”

Rockland Business Association President Ken Zebrowski said, “The New York State budget agreement delivers meaningful victories for New York’s economy and working families. Reforms to SEQRA will help accelerate critically needed development projects across the State, supporting economic growth and investment. The insurance law changes implement common-sense anti-fraud measures that will help reduce costs for businesses and residents alike. In addition, targeted changes to the CLCPA will help prevent spikes in energy prices at a time when New Yorkers are seeking affordability and relief.”

The Building & Realty Institute of the Hudson ValleyChief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President Tim Foley said, “Every region of the state has lots where there's existing infrastructure, where something has already been built, and where there's the skill, the imagination, and the need to rebuild what's there into desperately needed housing. Thanks to the Governor's 'Let Them Build' agenda in the state budget, small to medium sized infill housing will no longer get bogged down in unnecessary delays, endless lawsuits, and major expenses translating into ever higher sales and rental prices when the project is completed. These reforms to environmental review will cut red tape while strengthening our environmental protections, making it easier to build the housing we need in Westchester and revitalize our downtowns while still protecting against suburban sprawl.”

Rockland County Legislature Chairman Jay Hood Jr. said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for advancing a budget that focuses on the everyday challenges people are facing right now. As families and communities continue to deal with rising costs, affordability remains a priority for many New Yorkers. This budget takes important steps to help ease those pressures while supporting continued growth and opportunity across our communities.”

Village of Rhinebeck Mayor Gary Bassett said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for advancing a budget that continues to focus on affordability and the issues impacting communities across New York. As residents and local governments continue to navigate rising costs, investments and policies that support economic opportunity, strengthen communities, and address everyday challenges remain important. This budget includes initiatives aimed at helping improve affordability while supporting the long-term needs of communities throughout the state.”

Village of Ellenville Mayor Evan Trent said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for working to reform SEQR and streamline our environmental review process, it’s about taking pro-active steps to support pro-housing and pro-development policies. This action will support responsible development and reduce unnecessary delays.”

Westchester Business Association President and CEO Michael Romita said, “The lack of adequate housing remains one of New York's primary impediments to economic growth, particularly in our suburban communities. We can protect our environment while also reducing the unnecessary delays that have stalled urgently needed housing and critical infrastructure projects across the State. This year’s budget agreement marks a significant milestone. The Westchester County Association applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders for revising antiquated procedures that are holding back our economy. These common-sense reforms will advance responsible growth and empower our local communities to move critical projects forward.”

Ken Kearney, President, Kearney Group said, “New York’s housing challenges are being made worse by long delays, rising construction costs, and an approval process that can make it difficult to move even widely supported projects forward. These SEQRA reforms recognize the need to create more housing opportunities while still maintaining strong environmental protections and local input. By streamlining reviews for projects that do not create significant environmental impacts, the State is helping communities build the housing needed to support working families, young professionals, and future economic growth. I appreciate Governor Hochul for advancing these reforms and continuing to prioritize practical solutions that address affordability and help communities meet today’s housing demands.”

City of White Plains Mayor Justin Brasch said, “As the fastest growing city in New York, White Plains is committed to balancing smart growth with strong environmental protection. I have long been an advocate for sustainability and environmental protection, but the SEQRA review for the redevelopment of the Galleria Mall site in White Plains took over 25 months. It should not take 25 months of environmental review to approve a project with broad support that adds substantial amounts of affordable housing. Reforms that streamline SEQRA help cities like White Plains create housing, revitalize downtowns, and strengthen our economy.”

Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said, “These auto insurance reforms are an important step toward lowering costs for New York families, small businesses, and local governments. For too long, high insurance premiums have placed an unnecessary burden on drivers and taxpayers across the state. These changes will help reduce costs for everyday motorists as well as municipal vehicles like school buses, fire trucks, and ambulances. I commend Governor Hochul and the Legislature for reaching an agreement on reforms that aim to make the system fairer and more affordable for New Yorkers.”

Village of Haverstraw Mayor Michael Kohut said, “Communities across New York need the ability to move important housing and infrastructure projects forward without years of unnecessary delays and costs. These reforms are a practical step toward making it easier for local governments to address housing needs, improve infrastructure, and support responsible development while maintaining strong environmental protections. For municipalities like Haverstraw, reducing red tape can help projects get off the ground faster and make our communities more affordable and livable for residents. I appreciate Governor Hochul and the Legislature advancing reforms that recognize the need to balance environmental review with the realities facing local communities today.”

Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Marjorie Hsu said, “For many residents, the cost of owning and operating a vehicle keeps getting more expensive, and auto insurance premiums are a major part of that challenge. Municipalities feel those increases as well when insuring emergency vehicles and other public fleets. By addressing some of the inefficiencies and excessive costs built into the current system, these reforms have the potential to provide real relief for drivers, taxpayers, and local governments alike. Sleepy Hollow supports efforts that make essential costs more manageable for working families and communities across New York.”

Village of Spring Valley Mayor Schenley Vital said, “Rising auto insurance premiums are placing a growing burden on working families, small businesses, and municipalities across New York. Local governments also face increasing costs when insuring emergency vehicles and municipal fleets, expenses that ultimately impact taxpayers. These reforms are a positive step toward reducing unnecessary costs in the system and helping make auto insurance more affordable and fairer for communities throughout the state. Efforts to bring down costs while maintaining protections for drivers are important for residents and local governments alike. Communities like Spring Valley need the ability to move forward with housing and infrastructure improvements without unnecessary delays that increase costs and slow progress. Modernizing the SEQRA process while maintaining strong environmental protections is an important step toward helping municipalities respond to housing needs, support economic growth, and improve quality of life for residents. These reforms can help local governments advance projects more efficiently and create stronger, more sustainable communities for the future.”

Village of Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown said, “For families, small businesses, and local governments alike, the rising cost of auto insurance has become a real burden. These reforms are an important step toward making the system fairer and helping reduce costs for everyday New Yorkers. Municipalities also feel the impact of high insurance premiums through the cost of insuring police vehicles, DPW trucks, and emergency response fleets, expenses that ultimately affect taxpayers. I appreciate the efforts to address unnecessary costs in the system while maintaining protections for drivers and communities across New York.”

Westchester Children's Association Executive Director Adam Rabinovitch said, “Children and families across New York are facing rising costs while trying to secure safe, reliable childcare they can count on. Governor Hochul’s investments recognize that childcare is not a luxury, it is essential infrastructure that supports children’s development, family stability, and economic mobility. We are encouraged by this progress toward broader access and affordability, and we look forward to building on this momentum to ensure that every child and family - regardless of their race or ZIP code - can access the support they need to thrive.”

City of Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said, “Mount Vernon supports Governor Kathy Hochul’s ‘Let Them Build’ agenda and efforts to modernize New York’s 50-year-old SEQRA law to help responsibly accelerate housing, infrastructure, and economic development projects. While SEQRA has played an important role in environmental protection, lengthy processes have also delayed critical investments in communities like Mount Vernon. As we continue advancing downtown redevelopment, infrastructure improvements, and housing opportunities, these reforms will help municipalities move projects forward more efficiently while maintaining environmental accountability. Governor Hochul’s balanced approach will help strengthen economic growth, expand housing opportunities, and improve quality of life for working families across Mount Vernon and New York State.”

Cornwall Town Supervisor Josh Wojehowski said, “The Town of Cornwall recognizes the importance of balancing environmental preservation with the need for responsible community growth. Governor Hochul’s approach to SEQRA reform reflects that balance by maintaining critical environmental protections while helping municipalities advance important housing, infrastructure, and economic development projects more efficiently. By streamlining review processes for projects with limited environmental impacts, these reforms will provide the Town of Cornwall with greater flexibility to protect our environment, address affordability, invest in infrastructure, and support long-term planning efforts. Communities like Cornwall value thoughtful development that protects the character of the Hudson Valley while ensuring future generations have opportunities to live, work, and thrive locally.”

Nonprofit Westchester Executive Director Jan Fisher said, “Nonprofits across Westchester see firsthand how the housing shortage affects families, seniors, workers, and vulnerable residents every day. When projects that can provide housing or strengthen communities are tied up for years in unnecessary delays, it becomes harder to address affordability and harder for people to remain in the communities they call home. Thoughtful reforms to streamline SEQRA while maintaining strong environmental protections can help move needed housing and infrastructure projects forward more efficiently. This is about creating communities where all people, including the nonprofit workforce, can continue to live, work, and thrive.”

Haughland Construction CEO Billy Haughland II said, “At Haugland Group, we strongly support Governor Hochul’s thoughtful approach to refining the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The Governor is demonstrating exactly what a smart and courageous leader should do—set a vision, evaluate progress, and make necessary adjustments based on real-world results, stakeholder feedback, and evolving market conditions. As we continue to advance New York’s clean energy transition, it is critical that we ensure our region can affordably meet today’s growing power demands while delivering a smart, balanced, and reliable pathway for the future. These revisions recognize that infrastructure, workforce, and supply chain readiness must evolve together to successfully achieve long-term climate goals. By pacing implementation, the Governor’s changes create the opportunity to strengthen workforce development, expand small business participation, and ensure that projects are delivered affordably, sustainably and responsibly. This approach supports not only environmental progress, but also economic growth, job creation, and long-term energy reliability for New Yorkers.

We remain committed to partnering with the State, labor, community and industry to help deliver the infrastructure needed to meet these goals and build a stronger, more resilient energy future for all.”

Association for a Better Long Island Executive Director Kyle Strober, said, “At a time of economic uncertainty, this is a strategic policy direction that has the means to encourage and expand development investment given that protracted timelines and prohibitive soft costs currently serve to deter or delay much-needed small to mid-sized projects. These reforms, proposed by Governor Hochul, can address these obstacles, spur economic development, and create much-needed housing.”

LIA Acting President & CEO Stacey Sikes said, “One of the greatest barriers to growth on Long Island is the cumbersome permitting process, which hinders economically significant projects, and so the LIA appreciates the Governor’s leadership to streamline SEQRA so we can make progress on creating new housing and revitalizing our region.”

Long Island Builders Institute CEO Mike Florio said, “LIBI commends Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders for advancing meaningful SEQRA reforms in this year’s state budget. These changes will help reduce unnecessary delays, support housing and economic development, and improve New York’s competitiveness while maintaining important environmental protections.”

Long Island Fire Fighters Legislative Committee said, “Long Islanders are getting crushed by rising costs, and auto insurance premiums have become a real burden for families, volunteer firefighters, first responders and small business owners, alike. Governor Hochul took on a broken system that allowed fraud and abuse to drive up rates for everyone else, while also making sure insurance companies are held accountable and consumers are protected. These reforms are about fairness, affordability and finally putting everyday New Yorkers first.”

Long Island Building and Construction Trades President Matty Aracich said, “Labor stands with Gov. Kathy Hochul for fighting through tough budget negotiations and standing up to powerful special interests to deliver for working families. While Albany debates continue, labor supports leadership focused on jobs, addressing corruption, climate progress, expanding infrastructure , and economic stability for New Yorkers.”

Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers of Commerce Chairman Bob Fonti said, "Rising auto insurance costs are squeezing Long Island families and small businesses, and Governor Hochul is taking meaningful action to address it. Her proposals to crack down on staged accident fraud, modernize the no-fault system, and increase transparency in the insurance industry are practical, balanced steps that will help lower costs while protecting legitimate claims. Affordability is essential to economic growth, and these reforms recognize that insurance costs are not just a consumer issue but a business and workforce issue as well."

Suffolk Transportation Service, Inc. COO Thomas W. Smith said, “We commend Governor Hochul for her leadership in advancing meaningful auto insurance reform in this year’s state budget. By addressing fraud, limiting excessive litigation, and bringing greater discipline to the cost structure, these reforms will help stabilize insurance expenses for transportation providers like ours. That allows us to remain focused where our responsibility lies – delivering safe, reliable transportation for the students and families we serve across Long Island.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “Governor Kathy Hochul fought hard for a budget that’s going to make a real difference in people’s everyday lives – from lowering car insurance costs, to bringing $20 million in affordable childcare funding right here to Broome County as one of only three counties selected statewide, to cutting red tape so we can finally build more housing faster. These are practical, commonsense wins that will help families make ends meet and help our community keep growing. We’re grateful for the Governor’s partnership and leadership on issues that matter right here at home.”

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said, "In Binghamton, we are ready to build — we have the vision, the projects and the community support to deliver the housing our residents need, but too often outdated regulatory processes slow us down and drive up costs before a single shovel hits the ground. Governor Hochul's Let Them Build agenda is the kind of common sense action the state needs right now, cutting through unnecessary red tape so that cities like ours can move at the speed our communities demand. Binghamton is leading the charge on new housing development and these reforms will assist us in getting projects across the finish line faster and more affordably.”

City of Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo said, “Housing is one of the most critical public policy challenges of our time. Governor Hochul has tackled this problem head-on through her pro-housing community's agenda. The ‘Let Them Build’ initiative will accelerate housing production, cut red tape, and support growing cities like Ithaca in our fight to provide affordable housing for all New Yorkers. As a working dad, I know how crucial childcare is for my constituents and myself. Governor Hochul's bold action on childcare will help working families, support our care workforce, and invest in the next generation of New Yorkers.New York is taking action against skyrocketing insurance costs and fraudulent practices. I applaud Governor Hochul for working to fix a broken system and holding insurers accountable to their customers.At a time when New Yorkers are increasingly concerned about federal overreach, Governor Hochul is taking bold action to uphold the Tenth Amendment, block ICE infiltration, and hold agents violating the law accountable in court.”

City of Corning Mayor Pam Walker said, “Budgets are about more than just dollars. They reflect important policy positions. Here in Corning, we are grateful that the governor has recognized the importance of increasing affordability for New Yorkers. Whether it’s the cost of auto insurance and childcare or initiatives that ease the expense and bureaucracy associated with development, we appreciate the governor’s efforts on our citizens’ behalf. In addition, I want to thank Governor Hochul for proposing more than half a million dollars in temporary Municipal Assistance for our community. This type of support is critical for small cities like Corning as we work to maintain essential services in these inflationary times.”

Village of Johnson City Mayor Christina Charuk said, “For too long, Upstate communities have been asked to do more with less. This year’s budget includes several practical, forward-looking wins that will directly benefit working people and families in Johnson City and across Broome County. Communities thrive when the government removes barriers instead of creating them, and this budget makes important progress by helping families access childcare, encouraging housing development, lowering costs, and giving local governments clearer pathways to grow responsibly and revitalize our neighborhoods. Affordable childcare, housing growth, energy reform, and public safety are not abstract issues here; they directly affect whether people can afford to stay, work, raise a family, and feel secure in their community. I’m especially proud to see Broome County selected as a childcare pilot region and encouraged by reforms that will help communities like ours continue building and moving forward. Finally, I applaud the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act - which is rooted in the reality that local governments work best when resources are focused on community safety, accountability, and protecting the rights and dignity of all residents. Strong, safe communities are built through trust, transparency, and making sure every resident feels protected under the law.”

Moms Demand Action Executive Director Angela Ferrell-Zabala said, “New York has long been a national leader in the fight against gun violence, and this historic budget cements that legacy by tackling the emerging threats of DIY machine guns and 3D-printed firearms with the urgency they deserve. As technology evolves to make illegal weapons more lethal and easier to manufacture in secret, our laws must evolve just as quickly to protect our families. We are incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul and legislative leaders for standing with advocates and survivors to establish these innovative safety guardrails and hold the gun industry accountable. By shutting down the 'Plastic Pipeline' at its source, New York is setting a powerful blueprint for public safety across the entire country.”

HIA-LI President & CEOTerri Alessi-Miceli said, “Governor Hochul’s budget recognizes that New York’s economic future depends on affordability, strong infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and the ability of communities to grow. For Long Island’s business community, reducing unnecessary barriers to housing and infrastructure development is essential to supporting working families, strengthening local economies, and keeping our region competitive.”

The Sachem Legislative Committee said, “Sachem School District’s Legislative Committee appreciates Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to public education and to making Pre-K truly universal throughout New York State. Through this year’s budget, the Governor is helping ensure that every four-year-old will have access to a high-quality Pre-K program by the start of the 2028–29 school year, while also strengthening existing programs through increased state support. This investment will benefit working families and help better prepare students for long-term success. The Legislative Committee also supports the Educational Foundation Aid and Localities Assistance (EFLA) bill proposals, particularly the proposed changes to the Foundation Aid formula that more accurately reflect rising district costs and promote equitable, sustainable funding for students across New York State. In addition, the Committee supports the proposed extension of the electric school bus mandate timeline. While Sachem remains committed to environmental progress, additional time is needed to address the significant financial, infrastructure, and operational challenges associated with transitioning transportation fleets in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Boys & Girls Club of the Bellport Area Executive Director Kim M. Livingston said, “The investments included in this year’s budget reflect many of the real challenges families and youth are facing every day. Support for affordable childcare and afterschool programs helps working parents keep their children in safe, structured environments while they work, but it is equally important to see investments in youth mental health, online safety protections for children, and stronger community safety initiatives. As an organization serving children, teens, and families daily, we see firsthand how connected these issues are. When families have access to affordable care, mental health support, and safe spaces for young people, it creates stronger and healthier communities for everyone.”

Family & Children's Association President & CEO Dr. Jeffrey L. Reynolds said, “Long Island families are facing real challenges, from the rising cost of living to the struggle of finding affordable, reliable care for their children. Governor Hochul's budget takes important steps to support working families through investments in children, early education, mental health, and family services that strengthen communities and help set kids up for long term success. We especially appreciate the Governor's focus on finally making Universal Pre-K truly universal statewide. As New York's first mom Governor, she understood why this matters so much to families and it's exciting to see real progress finally happening.”

Long Island Hispanic Bar Association President Maribel Gomez said, “Governor Hochul has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to New York's immigrant communities by standing firm and making sure the Local Cops Local Crimes Act remains a central component of the state budget. She understands that when immigrant families feel safe reporting crimes and working with law enforcement, our communities are stronger and safer for everyone."

Health & Welfare Council of Long Island President & CEO Vanessa Baird-Streeter said, “As President & CEO, I support Governor Hochul’s commitment to building a more equitable and accessible childcare system across New York—an approach that closely aligns with the priorities of the Health and Welfare Council. Expanding truly universal pre-K and increasing access to childcare vouchers are essential steps toward ensuring that all families, regardless of income or geography, can access high-quality care. The Governor’s efforts to pilot universal childcare solutions beyond New York City are especially important in advancing statewide equity. These investments not only support working parents, but also strengthen the wellbeing of children and families, reinforce our workforce, and create healthier, more stable communities."

Long Island Auto Body Repairmen's Association Executive Director Edward Kizenberger said, "We are pleased to hear of the passing of the Governors plan to reduce insurance premiums. We will always stand behind initiatives that protect the consumer and look forward to working with the Governor's office in the future."

City of Tonawanda Mayor William Strassburg said, “I was proud to visit Albany and stand with Governor Hochul advocating for SEQRA reforms. This legislation will speed up projects and bring costs down. The benefit to taxpayers will be projects finished on time and with lower costs. A true win-win for New Yorkers."

People Inc. President and CEO Anne McCaffrey said, “We applaud the passage of these auto insurance reforms because they address a significant and long-standing challenge for nonprofit providers -- the rising cost of auto liability insurance tied to essential transportation services. For organizations like People Inc., cost savings means the ability to invest more fully in what matters most: supporting the people we serve, strengthening communities, and fulfilling our mission."

Hispanic Heritage Council of Western NY Casimiro D. Rodriguez Sr. said, “Big win for Western NY! Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul's budget, we’re finally tackling high auto insurance rates. By ending the "fraud tax" and unfair rating factors, we're ensuring our community in Buffalo and beyond keeps more of their hard-earned money.”

Second Baptist Church Rev. Mark Blue said, “Families across New York have been feeling the strain of rising utility costs, and Governor Hochul and the Legislature responded with thoughtful and necessary action. These changes will help provide much-needed relief while keeping our state focused on building a cleaner and more sustainable future. I am encouraged to see leadership that understands the importance of balancing progress with affordability.”

True Bethel Baptist Church Bishop Darius G. Pridgen said, “Working families should not have to bear overwhelming utility costs in order for our state to move toward a greener future. Governor Hochul and the Legislature heard the concerns of communities across New York and delivered sensible solutions that will help ease the burden on everyday New Yorkers. This is the kind of leadership our communities need during these challenging times.”

Memorial Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Renee F. Washington Gardner said, “Governor Hochul and our legislative leaders listened to the concerns of everyday New Yorkers who are already struggling to make ends meet. These commonsense changes protect working families from overwhelming utility costs while still moving our state toward a cleaner future. I applaud their leadership for finding balance and putting people first.”

Bethany Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Adolphus Lacey said, “At a time when so many families are burdened by rising costs, Governor Hochul and the Legislature answered the call for fairness and relief. These adjustments will help ease the pressure on household utility bills without abandoning our commitment to environmental progress. Our communities needed action, and state leaders delivered meaningful results.”

Calvary Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Erwin Trollinger said, “We can pursue sustainability and still be mindful of the financial realities facing working families across New York. Governor Hochul and the Legislature demonstrated thoughtful leadership by advancing solutions that bring relief to utility payers while continuing the work toward a cleaner energy future. This is a responsible step in the right direction.”

Carolina Baptist ChurchRev. Dorian Malloy said, “Too many families have been forced to choose between keeping the lights on and meeting other essential needs. I commend Governor Hochul and the Legislature for hearing the voices of the people and responding with practical solutions that will help lower costs and provide relief. This action shows a real commitment to protecting New Yorkers.”

First Central Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Demetrius Carolina said, “New Yorkers deserve an energy future that is both sustainable and affordable. Governor Hochul and the Legislature took an important step by making sensible changes that address rising utility costs while continuing to invest in cleaner energy solutions. Families across our state will benefit from this balanced and compassionate approach.”

Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said, “Small businesses and working families across New York continue to face rising day-to-day costs, with auto insurance premiums posing a significant burden for businesses across industries — particularly those that rely on vehicles, deliveries and commercial fleets. The Bronx Chamber of Commerce thanks Governor Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, and Speaker Heastie for advancing reforms that address one of the fastest-growing operational costs impacting small businesses. By focusing on measures that reduce fraud and lower auto insurance costs, this agreement will provide meaningful relief for entrepreneurs, employers and families navigating increased financial pressures.”

Onondaga County Comptroller Martin D. Masterpole said, “On behalf of the taxpayers and working families of Onondaga County, I want to thank Governor Hochul for taking real action to help bring down the cost of auto insurance in New York. These reforms are a good step toward protecting consumers, reducing fraud, and making sure New Yorkers aren’t paying more because some people are taking advantage of the system. Lower insurance premiums will make a real difference for families, small businesses, farmers, and local industries that depend on affordable transportation every day. I appreciate the Governor for making affordability a priority and for supporting reforms that will help keep more money in the pockets of hardworking New Yorkers.”

Buffalo Professional Firefighters Association Local 282 President John Otto said, “For too long, firefighters hired under Tier 6 carried a heavier burden than those before them. In general, Tier 6 forced workers to pay more, work longer, and retire with less. These reforms are a long overdue investment in the 1st responders who keep our communities safe. I applaud Governor Hochul for listening to the concerns of firefighters and taking an important step forward by advancing meaningful Tier 6 reforms that support firefighter recruitment, retention, and retirement security.”

United Way of the Greater Capital Region President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Gannon said, “At a time when families are feeling the pressure of rising costs for housing, childcare, groceries, and energy, Governor Kathy Hochul has made affordability a central focus of her administration. She has never lost sight of the everyday challenges facing working families across New York State and understands that strong communities are built when families have the opportunity not just to survive — but to thrive.”

Suffolk County Legislator Samuel Gonzalez said, “As Suffolk County Legislator representing the Ninth Legislative District, I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for a 2026 State Budget that invests in our communities, protects working families, supports environmental improvements, and delivers critical infrastructure funding for Long Island and our district. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your continued commitment to Suffolk County residents.”

North Shore Youth Council Executive Director Robert Woods said, “All across Long Island, we see firsthand the growing impact that social media, online pressures, and mental health challenges are having on our young people and their families. It has never been more difficult to navigate these challenges. Most adults already struggle to put their phones down and to process the constant stream and gravity of information available online in healthy ways; expecting young children and teenagers, whose minds are still developing, to manage those same pressures is unrealistic and deeply concerning. Governor Hochul’s investments in stronger online protections and expanded youth mental health resources represent a meaningful step forward in creating safer, healthier environments for our children, both online and in our communities. Initiatives like Teen Mental Health First Aid and increased peer-based support will help empower young people to recognize when they or their friends need help and connect them to the resources they deserve. I am proud that, as a state, New York is standing up for our youth, helping kids spend less time on their phones, and allowing them to simply be kids again. We applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing the wellbeing, safety, and future of New York’s youth.”

Suffolk County Legislator Ann Welker said, “Suffolk County, historically a farming and fishing community, continues to provide strong economic contributions within New York State. Suffolk County is the top County in the state in terms of revenue provided b y agriculture, and the three largest commercial fishing ports in the state are located within Suffolk County. Governor Hochul's FY 2027 budget provides initiatives to our fishing and farming communities by providing $30 million dollars in direct payments to specialty crop growers, livestock producers and aquaculturists, among others. Reinforcing the commitment of New York State to the agricultural community, while protecting local jobs is greatly valued in Suffolk County. We applaud Governor Hochul and the NYS Legislature on the completion of the FY 2027 budget.”

Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “Governor Hochul’s Budget delivers meaningful investments that will make a real difference for Long Island families, workers, seniors, and local communities. From expanding access to child care and education, to supporting public safety, infrastructure, housing, and affordability initiatives, this budget reflects a strong commitment to the everyday needs of New Yorkers. Governor Hochul continues to lead with a focus on results and on ensuring that communities like the Town of Babylon and all of Suffolk County have the resources needed to grow and thrive. Governor Hochul is a leader who doesn’t just talk about getting things done, she delivers real results. I thank the Governor for her partnership and for continuing to fight for Long Island families.”

CenterState CEO Robert M. Simpson said, “Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature's FY 2027 budget implements investment and policy priorities to support business competitiveness and reduce costs for New Yorkers. One of the greatest challenges facing Central New York during this time of historic growth is meeting the civic demands that come from new, substantial investment. More housing is needed to address the current housing shortage. The reforms made to modernize the SEQRA process in the FY 2027 budget will accelerate new housing and other critical infrastructure projects. We applaud this commitment to making the government more efficient and reducing the amount of time it takes to build in New York State.”

New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said “One of the most significant victories for counties and local taxpayers in the adopted FY 2027 budget is the preservation of New York’s local Medicaid cap. Unlike local governments in most states, New York’s 57 counties and New York City are required to finance a share of Medicaid costs. The state first capped local Medicaid growth in 2005 and strengthened that commitment in 2015 by permanently freezing local costs at zero growth. Since then, the cap has saved county and New York City property taxpayers more than $60 billion dollars, including more than $9 billion in SFY 2027 alone. This longstanding state-county partnership has been one of the most effective property tax relief measures enacted in New York. Preserving the cap was a top priority for counties this year, particularly as recent federal actions are expected to shift hundreds of millions of dollars in new health and human services costs onto local governments and we thank Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for the continued commitment to local taxpayers. While we are pleased that the budget protects this critical safeguard, additional work remains to ensure counties are not forced to absorb the fiscal impacts of those recent federal changes.”

New York Conference of Mayors Executive Director Barbara Van Epps said, “NYCOM commends Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for recognizing the critical role cities and villages play in keeping New York State strong in the FY2026-27 Adopted State Budget. After 15 years of stagnant aid and rising costs, the enacted budget reflects a renewed commitment to supporting municipalities and the essential services they provide. While this budget marks continued progress in strengthening the state-local partnership that local leaders have long advocated for, we look forward to working with state leaders to ensure our members have the tools and resources they need to build stronger, more fiscally sustainable communities.”

The Partnership for New York City said, “As New Yorkers continue to face a once-in-a-generation cost-of-living crisis, this budget agreement from Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature reflects their commitment to keeping New York affordable, competitive, and safe. The budget takes meaningful steps to lower auto insurance premiums and address the high cost of energy. It includes significant investments in child care access, accelerates the production of much-needed affordable housing, and adds necessary protections to ensure that New Yorkers feel safe. Importantly, it upholds the Governor’s commitment to holding corporate and income taxes steady. This agreement sends a clear message that New York remains focused on creating an environment where families can thrive, businesses can grow, and the state remains the economic engine of the nation.”

American Heart Association New York State Government Relations Director Brianna Durkee said, “Nicotine pouches may be small, but the risks are not. These products are fueling addiction—especially among young people—and no tobacco product is truly safe. We applaud Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature for taking this important step to protect communities by holding these products accountable. Increasing the price through taxes is one of the most effective ways we have to prevent new addiction and help people quit.”

American Lung Association Assistant Vice President for Nationwide Advocacy Michael Seilback said, “The American Lung Association applauds Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature for instituting the new tax on ‘alternative nicotine products.’ We know that nicotine pouches and products like Zyn have seen an increased amount of use in New York, and by increasing its price, it will decrease its appeal for youth and urge current users to quit.”

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Associate Vice President of State and Local Advocacy Kevin O’Flaherty said, “We applaud Gov. Hochul and the New York Legislature for their leadership in taking action to prevent young people from using nicotine pouches and stop the tobacco industry from addicting yet another generation of customers. The evidence is clear that raising the price of tobacco products is the single most effective way to prevent young people from ever using these products.”

NYS American Academy of Pediatrics Policy and Advocacy Committee Co-Chair Dr. Shetal Shah, MD, FAAP said, “The decision to tax alternative nicotine products represents a bold public-health decision that will deter youth initiation and engagement with these highly-addictive flavored products. Children are the most price-sensitive nicotine users, and this move creates a real, evidence-based barrier to kids beginning and experimenting with a youth-appealing addictive substance. We applaud Governor Hochul's decision to prioritize the health of children.”

Public Health Solutions NYC Smoke-Free Director Vonetta Dudley said, “This is an important step in protecting New Yorkers, especially our youth. We have seen the growing influence of alternative nicotine products through advertisements across our city, promotions in local stores and online marketing campaigns. These tactics are designed to entice and lure vulnerable populations into a lifetime of nicotine addiction. Expanding the tobacco products tax to include alternative nicotine products helps close a dangerous loophole and ensures these products do not remain cheap, appealing and easily accessible to youth. We applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for recognizing the need to address these emerging nicotine products and for continuing New York’s strong commitment to public health and youth prevention efforts.”