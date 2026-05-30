Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (May 28, 2026) — Navy Public Affairs Command (NPAC) held a combined change of command and retirement ceremony aboard Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, marking the transfer of leadership from Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler to Capt. Richlyn Ivey and celebrating Self-Kyler's retirement after 27 years of naval service.

Rear Adm. John Robinson, Chief of Information, presided over the ceremony, which brought together sailors, civilians, family members, and colleagues from across the Public Affairs community to honor both a change in command and a career dedicated to service, leadership, and communication.

During the ceremony, Self-Kyler formally relinquished command to Ivey, who assumed responsibility for leading the Navy's premier Public Affairs command and its mission of training and deploying public affairs professionals around the globe.

"NPAC is operational at its core,” said Robinson. “We don’t just document warfighting, we wage it in the information space. That level of responsibility and demanded excellence requires exceptional leadership. Capt. Self-Kyler, thank you for your outstanding leadership and Capt. Ivey, congratulations as you assume command."

With the assumption of command, Ivey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the job having served in various operational and leadership roles including most recently as Director of Public Affairs and Outreach for U.S. Fleet Forces Command. In accepting command, Ivey expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to lead NPAC and build upon the strong foundation established by her predecessor.

“I am deeply honored to lead the outstanding Sailors and civilians of Navy Public Affairs Command," said Ivey. "To meet the demands of today's dynamic information environment, my priority is to empower our teams and foster the innovation required for future operations. We will ensure our personnel are fully trained and equipped to communicate the Navy's vital mission worldwide with accuracy, transparency and purpose.”

For Self-Kyler, the ceremony marked the culmination of a career that spanned nearly three decades and included two tours at NPAC. After previously serving as executive officer, she returned to lead the organization during a period of significant transformation and growth for the public affairs community.

Under her leadership, the command transitioned from Navy Public Affairs Support Element to Navy Public Affairs Command, reflecting an expanded mission and broader role in developing the Navy's public affairs force. She also played a key role in establishing two new command opportunities for Public Affairs Officers, creating additional pathways for leadership and professional development within the community.

Known throughout the fleet for her mentorship, strategic perspective, and determination to solve complex problems, Self-Kyler invested heavily in developing sailors, officers, and civilian professionals while strengthening the command's ability to support Navy operations worldwide.

"Over 27 years, I have seen Sailors do extraordinary things under extraordinary pressure. The best part of leadership was never the position… It was always the people. Watching my Sailors and Officers grow into leaders themselves has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Self-Kyler.

For many in attendance, the ceremony was both a celebration and a farewell. While it marked the end of Self-Kyler's naval service, it also highlighted a legacy that will continue to shape the public affairs community for years to come.

“At the end of the day, I do not think we are remembered most for what we achieved individually,” said Self-Kyler. “I think we are remembered for how we strengthened the people around us. I hope I have done that- today is not simply my retirement. It is a celebration of all the people who made this journey possible.”