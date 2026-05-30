Fort Hamilton, FDNY Launch Inaugural Murph Challenge Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — More than 70 combined military service members and FDNY firefighters completed the first annual Armed Forces and FDNY Murph Challenge at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, May 20, 2026, honoring Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient and Long Island native killed in action during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan in 2005.

The inaugural joint fitness event, coordinated by Fort Hamilton and the Fire Department of New York, brought together participants from the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, the New York City Recruiting Battalion, the New York National Guard's Joint Task Force Empire Shield, Marines from the 1st Marine Corps District, and FDNY firefighters — uniting the New York military and first responder communities in a shared commitment to physical readiness and honoring the fallen.

Competitors ran one mile, completed 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats, then finished with a final one-mile run. Many participants chose to complete the full event wearing weighted vests, mirroring the tactical vest Murphy wore during the workout he originally called "Body Armor" — a tribute to his belief that physical toughness and combat readiness are inseparable.

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding praised all those who pushed through the demanding challenge under the heat of the day.

"I am incredibly proud of everyone who showed up and gave everything they had out there today," said Riding. "To complete the Murph in that heat, alongside your brothers and sisters in arms and our FDNY partners, says everything about the character and commitment of this formation. This was just the beginning — we plan to grow this event and make it even bigger next year."

The challenge reinforces Fort Hamilton's mission of delivering essential base operations services, resilient infrastructure, and Soldier and Family support that keep the force mission-ready at home and downrange. Installation leaders expressed optimism that the event will continue to grow, deepening the bond between Fort Hamilton and the surrounding New York military and first responder communities.

Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions on June 28, 2005, during Operation Red Wings in the Kunar Province of Afghanistan. He was 29 years old.