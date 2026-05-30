Creality Charts Next Decade as AI-Powered Consumer 3D Creative Platform

Inside the trading hall of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Creality’s founding team rang the ceremonial listing gong.

Hong Kong listing anchors the company’s full-stack ecosystem shift

HONG KONG, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As an emerging segment at the intersection of intelligent manufacturing and creative consumption, the global consumer 3D printing industry has become one of the fastest-growing markets in consumer technology. According to China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited ("CIC"), the global consumer 3D printing market reached US$6.0 billion in GMV in 2025 and is projected to grow to US$27.2 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 33.2%. With its product innovation, global channel network and AI-powered creative ecosystem, Creality has secured a defining position in the global consumer 3D printing value chain, and reached a new capital markets milestone.Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (3388.HK, "Creality" or the "Company"), the global consumer 3D printing leader, went public in Hong Kong on May 29, 2026, becoming the first consumer 3D printing company to debut on the Hong Kong market.According to the company's announcement, Creality issued 73,427,550 H-shares, raising net proceeds of approximately HK$1.272 billion. Through this IPO, the Company aims to accelerate AI integration, deepen its global creator ecosystem, and evolve from a hardware-led business into a global consumer 3D creative platform.From a 3D Printer Maker to an AI-Powered Creative EcosystemCreality began with a simple proposition: making consumer 3D printing easier and more affordable. Twelve years later, that proposition has expanded into a broader ecosystem covering hardware, materials, software, AI tools and creator commerce.Founded in 2014 in Shenzhen, Creality is the only consumer 3D player offering a complete portfolio across 3D printers, 3D printing consumables, 3D scanners, laser engravers, and accessories. This full-scenario approach is showing up clearly in revenue mix: in 2025, scanner revenue grew 76.2% year-over-year and consumables grew 60.0%, lifting non-printer business from about 25% of total revenue in 2023 to 43% in 2025, against total group revenue of RMB 3.13 billion. By 2025 GMV, Creality ranks second in the global consumer 3D printer market with an 11.2% market share, first in the global consumer 3D scanner market with a 45.3% share, and fourth in the global consumer laser engraver market with a 4.8% share.According to CIC, Creality is the first in the industry to fully incorporate proprietary AI technologies into every stage of the consumer 3D creative process. In modeling, generative AI on Creality Cloud lets users create 3D models from text or images, lowering the largest barrier to consumer adoption: the inability of most users to model on their own. In printing, machine-vision AI monitors material flow, auto-adjusts parameters and detects failures in real time. In laser engraving, cameras and AI algorithms guide the engraving process for higher precision and lower waste.Creality Cloud, the Company's flagship content community, has surpassed 6.2 million registered users and hosts 2.7 million 3D models, while Nexbie, the overseas e-commerce platform launched in August 2025, enables creators to monetize their work directly within the Creality network. As of May 2026, the Company holds 957 patents in China and overseas, focused on optics, motion control, artificial intelligence and sensor integration.Charting the Path ForwardThrough the convergence of hardware, software, AI and content platforms, Creality is bringing 3D creation from a tool used by professional users into a mainstream consumer experience for households, classrooms and individual creators. Today, the Company's products are sold in approximately 140 countries and regions.With Hong Kong as its new capital platform, the company will accelerate the three strategic priorities it has already been advancing: further accelerating AI integration across the consumer 3D creative process, building on its existing proprietary AI capabilities including AI-powered modeling, intelligent printing and machine-vision capabilities; further expanding its global presence, building on its existing sales network covering 140 countries, to deepen localization in key overseas markets; and further broadening the creator economy, scaling the existing Creality Cloud (which already has 6.2 million users) and the newly launched Nexbie into a complete platform that supports creators from initial idea through to commercial monetization.Together, these efforts will accelerate the Company’s ongoing strategic transformation, building on the solid progress it has already made. With the successful listing as a powerful new catalyst, it will leverage the capital raised to deepen its AI-driven innovation, scale global creator platforms, and expand international reach, to complete the build-out of its global AI-powered 3D creative ecosystem that empowers every creator worldwide to turn their ideas into reality.About CrealityShenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (3388.HK), founded in 2014, is a global consumer 3D printing product and service provider listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. According to CIC, by 2025 GMV, Creality ranked second in the global consumer 3D printer market, first in consumer 3D scanners and fourth in consumer laser engravers.Creality is committed to making 3D creation accessible to households, classrooms and creators worldwide through a multi-layer creative ecosystem combining hardware, software, content and AI-powered tools, with products available in approximately 140 countries and regions.For more information, please visit [www.creality.com].

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