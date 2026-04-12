Tairex Launches Virtual Consultation Room, Setting A New Paradigm for AI Medical Services

BEIJING, CHINA, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wuxi Tairex Technology Co. Ltd. (“Tairex” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of the Virtual Consultation Room for Tairex Agent Hospital, now open to doctors and medical students.Built on Tairex Agent Hospital, a virtual medical world centered on AI agents, the new feature provides a scalable environment for simulated clinical training and the development of digital clinical capabilities. With this launch, the Company advances the commercialization of its AI-driven platform and expands its application in real-world clinical scenarios.Professor Liu Yang, the initiator of Tairex, said:“The launch of the Virtual Consultation Room advances the commercialization of Tairex Agent Hospital. The platform enables scalable clinical training and the replication of medical expertise, supporting improved accessibility and efficiency of digital clinical services.”Tairex is an incubated company of the Institute for AI Industry Research at Tsinghua University (AIR, THU), initiated by Professor Liu Yang’s team, and focused on the development and large-scale deployment of Tairex Agent Hospital. Backed by Tsinghua AIR, the platform has demonstrated early-stage capabilities in large-scale simulation and clinical reasoning, with AI Doctor Agents supporting diagnosis across more than 1,000 disease types.As an integrated online-offline system, Tairex Agent Hospital connects supply and demand in clinical service delivery, enabling full-cycle patient management across pre-service, in-service, and post-service stages. The platform features 21 clinical departments populated with large-scale AI Patient Agents, supporting end-to-end clinical workflows including consultation, diagnosis, treatment planning, and follow-up management. It also enables doctors to build personalized AI Doctor Avatars and provides hospitals with deployable and cost-efficient AI-powered medical services.The launch of the Virtual Consultation Room reflects a shift toward scalable, AI-enabled clinical capability development and the broader application of digital clinical services. By enabling simulated training and the replication of medical expertise, Tairex Agent Hospital is designed to expand access to clinical resources and improve service efficiency across diverse healthcare settings.Tairex has completed an angel funding round of nearly RMB 100 million, supported by venture capital firms including Link-X Capital, InnoAngel Fund, and Shangshi Capital.The Virtual Consultation Room is now open to doctors and medical students worldwide, with plans to support additional languages beyond Chinese and English. Access is available through Tairex’s official channels, including its website ( www.tairex.cn ), with limited public beta access distributed through partner channels.Hospitals can establish comprehensive partnerships with Tairex to co-develop AI hospitals. In addition to securing test access in bulk, partners can benefit from customized training environments, specialized AI patients Agents, and other tailored features. Going forward, Tairex plans to provide partner hospitals with access to real-world consultation room modes and related capabilities.About Wuxi Tairex Technology Co. Ltd. （Tairex）Tairex is a leading AI-driven clinical technology company incubated by the Institute for AI Industry Research at Tsinghua University (AIR, THU). The Company focuses on advancing digital clinical capabilities through artificial intelligence, aiming to improve the accessibility and efficiency of medical services globally. Tairex integrates interdisciplinary expertise in artificial intelligence, medical research, and digital health innovation. Its core technologies include generative models for disease progression, continuous training for medical agents, and an AI application infrastructure supporting deployment across diverse clinical scenarios.Its flagship platform, Tairex Agent Hospital, is built on the operational logic of real-world hospitals and serves as a virtual medical world that supports simulation, training, and digital clinical applications.For more information, please visit: www.tairex.cn Test account application: https://www.tairex.cn/af Log in to experience Tairex Agent Hospital: https://doctor.tairex.cn For hospital-comprehensive cooperation, please send email to: contact@tairex.cn

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