Maine DOE Update – May 29, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE Seeking Additional Applicants for State Numeracy Advisory Council

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking additional applicants to serve on the statewide Numeracy Advisory Council as part of Maine’s ongoing implementation of the Maine State Numeracy Action Plan. | More

Maine DOE Launches Interactive Literacy and Numeracy Playbooks to Support Educators Across Maine

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the University of Maine, officially launched Maine’s new interactive Literacy and Numeracy Playbooks during a statewide event held at the University of Maine’s Wells Conference Center in Orono on May 19, 2026. The Playbooks were developed as companion resources to the Maine State Literacy Action Plan and Maine State Numeracy Action Plan, announced last fall. They are designed to support schools and educators in translating a statewide vision for literacy and numeracy into meaningful classroom practice at the local level. | More

Long-Time Lewiston Public Schools Educator Receives 2026 Maine Volunteer of the Year Award

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to join Volunteer Maine in celebrating the recipients of the 2026 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism, which, since 1987, have recognized the outstanding individuals, teams, and organizations making a meaningful impact through volunteer service. | More

New Tool to Support Access to Public Library Storytimes Available Just in Time for Summer Learning

Island Readers & Writers (IRW) has launched the Maine Storytime Finder, a new online resource developed as part of an initiative to support early childhood literacy. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Second-Grade Students at Elm Street School Connect with Their Community Through Special Partnership with Mission Working Dogs

Students at Elm Street School in RSU 16 (Mechanic Falls) have spent the school year learning an important lesson about community, kindness, and helping others — all with the support of some four-legged friends. | More

Finding Belonging Through Project-Based Learning: Inside the Sheepscot Team at Mt. Ararat Middle School

At Mt. Ararat Middle School in MSAD 75, mornings in the Sheepscot Alternative Education Program begin not with a bell or worksheet but with music. On “Jazzy Tuesdays,” as students enter the classroom, the sounds of Herbie Hancock’s piano drift throughout the room, along with genuine and boisterous welcomes from alternative education teacher John Hawley and educational technician Huey Sheffler. As students find their seats, they settle into a “moment of chill” before the day begins. | More

South Portland High School’s Youth Doula Initiative: A Model for Career-Connected Learning

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) along with several school and community-based organizations continue to advance high-quality, career-connected learning through extended learning opportunities (ELOs) that connect students with real-world experiences, local partners, and emerging career pathways. An example of this work is the Youth Doula Initiative, a three-day community-based ELO that recently engaged 15 South Portland High School students in hands-on learning focused on maternal health, pediatrics, and public health. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration Open for ElevatED 2026: Maine DOE Annual Summit and Every Teacher a Leader Conference

Registration is now open for ElevatED 2026, a dynamic summer professional learning experience designed to inspire, connect, and support Maine’s education workforce through meaningful collaboration and practical learning opportunities. | More

Forest-Based Education Workshop Invites Educators to Explore the Outdoors as a Classroom

Educators across Maine are invited to deepen their connection to the outdoors and discover new ways to bring forest-based learning into their teaching during an upcoming Forest-Based Education Workshop hosted by Project Learning Tree (PLT) and the Forest Ecology Research Network (FERN). | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.