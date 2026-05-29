Long-Time Lewiston Public Schools Educator Receives 2026 Maine Volunteer of the Year Award

Anne Behnke receives the 2026 Maine Volunteer of the Year award.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to join Volunteer Maine in celebrating the recipients of the 2026 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism, which, since 1987, have recognized the outstanding individuals, teams, and organizations making a meaningful impact through volunteer service.

On May 9, 2026, at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta, Major General Diane Dunn joined members of the Maine Commission for Community Service—including Maine DOE Associate Commissioner of Policy and Programs Chelsey Fortin-Trimble—in celebrating the 2026 recipients at an annual awards ceremony.

Members of the Maine Commission for Community Service

This year, the recipient of the Maine Volunteer of the Year award is Anne Behnke, a long-time Lewiston Public Schools (LPS) educator. For 40 years, Behnke has provided steady and compassionate hospice care through Andwell Health Partners. Contributing approximately 300 hours of service each year, Behnke has demonstrated a willingness to take on deeply challenging assignments, the ability to provide comfort in moments of profound vulnerability, guidance and mentorship for other volunteers, and positive energy. Behnke remains an active member of the LPS community.

You can read more about Behnke and the other recipients of the 2026 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism here.