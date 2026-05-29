Forest-Based Education Workshop Invites Educators to Explore the Outdoors as a Classroom

Educators across Maine are invited to deepen their connection to the outdoors and discover new ways to bring forest-based learning into their teaching during an upcoming Forest-Based Education Workshop hosted by Project Learning Tree (PLT) and the Forest Ecology Research Network (FERN).

Taking place on June 23, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holt Research Forest in Arrowsic, this hands-on workshop will introduce participants to engaging, field-based approaches that use forests as a teaching tool across a variety of subject areas.

PLT, an initiative of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, is an award-winning environmental education program that provides standards-aligned curriculum designed to “teach students how to think, not what to think.” Through interactive activities and outdoor exploration, educators will learn how to integrate environmental literacy and critical thinking into their classrooms and programs.

Participants will also explore the work of FERN, an experiential, field-based program that combines place-based environmental education with standard forest data-collection protocols. FERN encourages community scientists of all ages to investigate the Maine woods, ask meaningful questions, and engage in authentic scientific inquiry.

Formal and non-formal educators are encouraged to attend. Participants will receive:

A $100 support stipend.

A copy of PLT’s “Explore Your Environment Activity Guide.”

Hands-on experience with forest-based teaching strategies and data collection activities.

Organizers have expressed they hope the workshop will help educators discover how outdoor learning can support student engagement, curiosity, and cross-curricular learning opportunities.

Educators who may face barriers related to substitute teacher costs are encouraged to reach out for additional support options by emailing logan@mainetree.org.

For more information or to register, visit the Maine TREE Foundation.