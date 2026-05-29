67th APS Honors Fallen Port Dawgs with Memorial 5K Run

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah— Men and women of the 67th Aerial Port Squadron gathered at the track on Hill Air Force Base to pay special tribute to the members of the Air Transportation community who lost their lives in the 2025. On May 2, 2026, the squadron hosted the 2026 Port Dawg Memorial 5K Run.

The tradition dates 2013 when the Port Dawgs of Kadena Air Base held a memorial run for Tech. Sgt. Curtis Eccleston, a Port Dawg that lost his life in 2011. This started a tradition that unites "Port Dawgs" around the world in remembrance and camaraderie.

"As Port Dawgs, we know that every pallet moved, every passenger moved, and every mission launched carries the weight far beyond the cargo itself,” said Tech. Sgt. Nathan Broadhead, an aerial porter with the 67th APS and organizer of the memorial run. “It carries the legacy of those who came before us”

This year, the 67th APS dedicated the run to four specific teammates lost in the prior year:

Senior Airman Aeron Olson Senior Airmen Mario Ceja Tech. Sgt. Jasmine Allen Staff Sgt. Gregory Peterson

"Taking the time to remember our fallen teammates isn't just an option for us," noted TSgt Broadhead. "It is something that we have to do to ensure their legacy continues to inspire everything we do as Port Dawgs."