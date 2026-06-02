Equipment Reliability Engineer Releases Professional Summary on Medical Imaging Manufacturing and Reliability Systems

Medical imaging manufacturing and equipment reliability systems

This announcement highlights a professional engineering summary focused on medical imaging manufacturing, equipment reliability, preventive maintenance.

Reliable manufacturing systems depend on careful maintenance, accurate records, and clear root cause analysis.”” — Md. Nuruzzaman

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Md. Nuruzzaman, an equipment reliability engineer based in Naperville, Illinois, has released a professional engineering summary outlining his work in medical imaging manufacturing, high-voltage equipment reliability, preventive maintenance, and regulated production support. The summary presents his technical background across healthcare technology manufacturing, industrial PCB production, and precision automotive systems.The release provides a structured overview of Nuruzzaman’s experience with manufacturing equipment used in medical CT and X-ray tube production. His current role at Chronos Imaging in Aurora, Illinois, includes reliability engineering work for specialized equipment connected to medical diagnostic technology manufacturing.The summary focuses on equipment troubleshooting, calibration, validation, root cause failure analysis, and preventive and predictive maintenance practices. Medical imaging manufacturing depends on stable production systems. Equipment used in CT and X-ray tube production must operate within defined technical limits. High-voltage systems, vacuum systems, automation controls, and calibration processes all require steady monitoring. The professional summary highlights these areas as part of a broader reliability engineering approach.Nuruzzaman’s current responsibilities include troubleshooting and corrective action support for high-voltage, automation, and vacuum manufacturing equipment. His work also includes preventive and predictive maintenance strategies designed to reduce equipment issues and support production continuity. The summary presents these activities as part of routine engineering practice in controlled manufacturing environments.“Reliable medical manufacturing equipment depends on disciplined maintenance, accurate documentation, and careful root cause analysis,” said Md. Nuruzzaman. “When equipment performance is stable, production teams can better support quality, safety, and supply continuity.”The summary also covers calibration and validation activities. In medical technology manufacturing, measurement accuracy is a key part of quality control. Equipment changes, maintenance work, and process adjustments must be documented in a clear and traceable way. Nuruzzaman’s professional record includes work with calibration protocols, maintenance logs, standard operating procedures, work orders, and compliance-related documentation.Root cause failure analysis is another major theme in the release. Instead of only responding to breakdowns, reliability engineering looks for the source of recurring failures. This may include reviewing machine behavior, checking operating conditions, studying maintenance history, and coordinating with production and quality teams. The goal is to reduce repeat issues and support consistent equipment performance.Before joining Chronos Imaging, Nuruzzaman worked as a Maintenance Engineer at Amitron Corporation in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, supporting PCB manufacturing equipment. That role involved maintenance oversight, equipment installation, commissioning, preventive maintenance scheduling, and corrective action planning. Industrial PCB manufacturing requires precision, process discipline, and stable production equipment, making it a relevant part of his reliability engineering background.His earlier experience includes automotive engineering and technical service leadership. At Continental Works Limited, he supervised work on luxury vehicle systems and supported workflow coordination, diagnostics, and technical guidance. At AG Automobiles Ltd., he worked as a Senior Service Engineer and Technical Advisor for Ford, Volvo, Peugeot, and related vehicle systems. His record includes advanced diagnostic work, technical training, inspection, repair, and team guidance.Nuruzzaman’s automotive background is included in the summary because it reflects long-term experience with complex mechanical, electrical, and diagnostic systems. Precision automotive service often involves fault tracing, system testing, calibration, technical documentation, and safety-related decision-making. These skills can carry into manufacturing environments where equipment reliability and troubleshooting are daily priorities.His academic background includes a Master of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology from Western Illinois University, completed in 2024, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from IUBAT in Bangladesh. He also holds a diploma in Engineering with a focus on Power and Automobile Technology. This education supports his practical experience across manufacturing, maintenance, mechanical systems, and applied engineering.The professional summary also lists training and certifications connected to healthcare technology, safety, quality systems, and process improvement. These include Allura Xper FD 10 technical training through Philips Healthcare, OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Safety and Health, ISO 9001 Quality Management System training, Six Sigma Yellow Belt and Green Belt credentials, and multiple automotive technical certifications from Ford, Volvo, Peugeot, and FCA-related programs.Training in safety and quality systems is relevant in manufacturing settings where equipment performance must be checked against internal standards and documented procedures. OSHA training relates to workplace safety practices. ISO 9001 training relates to quality management.

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