Texas Special Education Teacher Minerva Catahay Completes AI Tools Training for Special Education Environments

AI‑driven training for special education, supporting individualized instruction, IEP needs, and structured classroom learning.

Instruction works best when tools support student needs, clear goals, and consistent classroom practice.” — Minerva Catahay

TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minerva Catahay, RN, PhD, a special education teacher in Killeen, Texas, has completed the Microsoft Learn training course Apply AI Tools in Special Education Environmentson April 1, 2026, according to her professional record. The training milestone adds to her current work in a self-contained special education classroom, where responsibilities include adapted instruction, Individualized Education Program (IEP) development and monitoring, academic and behavioral data tracking, and collaboration with families and related service providers.The training completion provides a clear and current professional update tied to special education practice. In school settings serving students with unique, moderate to profound needs, classroom tools are often evaluated based on whether they support instruction, communication, progress monitoring, and daily classroom structure. Training focused on AI use in specialeducation adds to wider conversations in K–12 education about how new tools may be applied within established instructional and compliance frameworks. Catahay currently serves as a Special Education Teacher — Self-Contained at Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School in Killeen Independent School District. Her listed classroom responsibilities include delivering direct adapted instruction across subject areas, developing and implementing IEPs, monitoring academic and behavioral growth, maintaining a structured classroom environment, and coordinating with service providers, general education teachers, administrators, and families. Her professional record also lists supervision of paraprofessionals and work tied to assessment and compliance with state and federal special education standards.“Classroom tools are most useful when they support the daily needs of students and teachers in practical ways,” said Minerva Catahay. “Training helps educators evaluate which methods can support instruction, communication, and progress tracking in a structured setting.”The April 2026 AI-related training appears alongside other recent professional development activities listed in her record, including TELPAS training, ESL TExES certification preparation, classroom management training, science professional development, and coursework connected to special education collaboration and functional skills. Together, these recent trainings show an active schedule of classroom-focused professional development tied to language support, behavior support, compliance documentation, and instructional practice.The current announcement is centered on the training milestone and its relevance to ongoing classroom work. It is not presented as a product launch, commercial service, or consulting offer. It is a factual update tied to professional development in a school-based special education setting, where teaching methods, documentation practices, and classroom supports are reviewed regularly in relation to student needs.Before moving into her current role in Texas, Catahay built a long teaching career in the Philippines, where she served in instructional and leadership positions for more than two decades. Her record lists service as Master Teacher I to III from 2014 to 2024 and Teacher I to II from 2002 to 2014 at Dapitan City National High School. Those roles included instructional coaching, teacher mentoring, curriculum planning, data analysis, demonstration teaching, division-wide workshops, and classroom teaching in MAPEH. That background provides professional context for her current classroom work but is included here only as supporting information.Her record also lists leadership work connected to teacher development and program support. In Killeen ISD, she is identified as Lead Teacher of the Visiting International Teacher Program for Cohorts 1 and 2 from 2024 to 2026. The same record notes ongoing collaboration with other educators and administrators. In earlier roles, she served as President of the Federated Master Teachers Association in Dapitan City Division for eight years and participated in teacher training, curriculum writing, and school-based and division-level workshops.The professional update also reflects a wider intersection between special education practice and evidence-based instructional support. Her listed skills include IEP development and monitoring, differentiated and multisensory instruction, data-driven assessment, behavior management, nonviolent crisis intervention, curriculum development, instructional coaching, and collaboration in cross-cultural settings. In self-contained special education classrooms, these functions often operate together rather than separately. Instructional planning, classroom structure, progress monitoring, and behavior support are typically part of the same daily workflow.About Minerva CatahayMinerva Catahay, RN, PhD, is a special education teacher based in Killeen, Texas. She currently teaches in a self-contained special education classroom and her professional record includes experience in IEP development and monitoring, differentiated instruction, behavior support, curriculum planning, teacher mentoring, and educational leadership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.