US Forest Service and Lake County Sheriff Terminate Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Terminated, Effective May 28 2026

Due to recent moisture, the US Forest Service and Lake County Sheriff have terminated the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, effective immediately, that have been in place since March 27, 2026. Sheriff Speckman is asking the public to continue to exercise caution and keep checking official local channels for updates.

The U.S. Forest Service lifted Stage 1 fire restrictions on the Pike & San Isabel National Forests Thursday May 28. Sheriff Speckman follows the guidance of the US Forest Service science for danger levels and restrictions in the county, as ~74% of Lake County is US Forest Service land. We understand your concerns and want to reassure you that this decision is grounded in science and data, not taken lightly.

The primary trigger is 1000-hour fuel moisture, essentially how wet the large logs and heavy fuels are across our region. When that reading drops below 12%, restrictions kick in. Right now we’re above that threshold, helped by nearly 4/10” of rainfall averaged across the region over the last 10 days.

That said, a warming and drying trend began yesterday May 28. Fire danger signs are staying at HIGH, and restrictions can and will be reinstated quickly if the data warrants it.

Springtime green-up is also working in our favor right now, brush and trees are leafed out and less likely to carry fire across the landscape.

Lifting restrictions does not mean fire season is over. Our team and partner agencies are monitoring conditions daily. Please check restrictions and conditions here before heading out at the link below. Lake County is currently in ‘HIGH’ fire danger level. Residents and visitors are encouraged to practice these principles of outdoor fire safety: Use extra caution outdoors

Avoid activities that create sparks

Do not dispose of cigarettes

Ensure trailer chains are not dragging while driving

Fires can start easily and spread quickly

All dry fuels ignite readily

Clear all flammable material within 3 feet of campfire rings

Make a fire only if you have a shovel and sufficient water to put it out

Never leave a fire unattended

Keep fires small and manageable

Extinguish fires completely. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave .

. Every campfire should be put DEAD OUT before leaving it

As always, please continue to be responsible with any ignition source out there. Thank you for helping keep Lake County safe!

Please find updated local fire danger levels, restrictions, and resources on the Office of Emergency Management website: https://lakecountyco.gov/552/Fire-Danger-Restriction-Information