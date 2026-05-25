Gas Leak Identified and Contained - Precautionary Guidance Remains in Effect

⚠️ PUBLIC SAFETY NOTICE – May 24 2026, 8:25PM - A hydrogen sulfide or sewer gas leak was identified near E 13th St. today. Local and state first responders we’re on scene from approximately 1:00 – 7:00 PM and have determined there is no immediate threat to the public. Responders will monitor the area continuously throughout the evening. The area of concern has been flagged, and in an abundance of caution, we ask you avoid the area until further notice.