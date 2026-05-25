Gas Leak Identified and Contained - Precautionary Guidance Remains in Effect
⚠️ PUBLIC SAFETY NOTICE – May 24 2026, 8:25PM - A hydrogen sulfide or sewer gas leak was identified near E 13th St. today. Local and state first responders we’re on scene from approximately 1:00 – 7:00 PM and have determined there is no immediate threat to the public. Responders will monitor the area continuously throughout the evening. The area of concern has been flagged, and in an abundance of caution, we ask you avoid the area until further notice.
No evacuations are being ordered at this time.
WHAT TO DO if you live in the area:
- Keep windows and doors closed
- Turn off HVAC systems and fans
- Call 911 immediately if you smell rotten eggs
Hydrogen sulfide smells like rotten eggs and can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation at low levels. Higher exposures can cause nausea, shortness of breath, or loss of consciousness. Those with asthma, respiratory problems, young children and older adults should take extra precautions. If you experience serious symptoms, call 911.
Responding agencies include:
- Leadville / Lake County Fire Rescue
- St. Vincent Emergency Medical Services
- Lake County 911 Emergency Communications Center
- Xcel Energy
- Colorado State HazMat
- Lake County Office of Emergency Management
- Lake County Public Health Agency
- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
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