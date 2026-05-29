Stay Informed with Ballot Notifications

Pearl City – Hawaii voters can stay informed this election season by signing up for the state’s free ballot tracking service. The service sends voters updates on the status of their mail ballot and provides deadline reminders throughout the year.

More than 100,000 Hawaii voters are already enrolled in the service, with voters ages 66+ being the highest users. Officials have heard positive feedback from kupuna voters since the launch in 2022 and want to see the number of users grow.

Chief Election Officer Scott Nago explained, “The simple ballot tracking tool can help address several concerns shared by both voters and election administrators. It provides transparency and peace of mind for voters to know where their ballot is, and helps reduce the number of voters who miss deadlines.”

He added regarding the tools alert function, “We’re hopeful that the election alerts will also help alleviate long lines at voter service centers by encouraging residents to vote before Election Day.”

Why sign up?

Know exactly when your ballot is mailed

Get confirmation when your voted ballot is accepted for counting

Receive timely reminders so you don’t miss a deadline

Choose text, email, or phone alerts

Opt to receive alerts in in Chinese, Hawaiian, Ilocano, and Tagalog

How to sign up:

Visit elections.hawaii.gov and click “Sign Up for Ballot Notifications.” Voters who previously enrolled do not need to re-register.

Key Dates:

Ballots arrive by mail: July 21, 2026

Primary Election, ballots due: August 8, 2026

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