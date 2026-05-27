Last Day to File as a Candidate for the 2026 Elections

Pearl City – The deadline to file as a candidate for the 2026 Elections is Tuesday, June 2 by 4:30 PM. Election officials encourage prospective candidates to file early to allow time to resolve any issues that may arise during the process.

Candidate checklist:

Signatures: Collect more than the minimum number of required signatures. If a voter’s registration cannot be verified, it will not count toward the requirement. Come prepared with extra signatures.

Voter guide statement: Submit your candidate statement and photo for the voter guide before you come into file.

ID and filing fee: Bring a valid ID and filing fee payable in cash, cashier’s check, certified check, or money order. Credit cards, debit cards, and personal checks are not accepted.

For complete information on running for office, visit elections.hawaii.gov.

What’s next for voters?

Following the candidate filing deadline, election officials will then finalize the list of candidates for the 2026 Elections and begin preparing ballots based on each voter’s district. All registered voters will receive a ballot at their mailing address on file.

The official list of candidates will be available via the Candidate Report at elections.hawaii.gov.

Key Dates:

Candidate filing ends: June 2, 2026, at 4:30 PM

Ballots arrive by mail: July 21, 2026

Primary Election, ballots due: August 8, 2026

###