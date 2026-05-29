Underground Safety Board Locator Workload Threshold Virtual Public Workshop 06/02/2026

Date/Time

Date(s) - June 2, 2026

3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sacramento, CA – The Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety’s (Energy Safety) Underground Safety Board will host a public Locator Workload Threshold Workshop on June 2, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The workshop will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams.

The purpose of this workshop is to support the Board’s implementation of SB 254 (2025) by gathering stakeholder input on the locator workload threshold provision in Government Code section 4216.1(b)(2). That provision directs the Board to determine by regulation whether and under what circumstances an excavator submitting a volume of concurrent notifications in excess of local operator capacity must provide notice more than two working days before the legal excavation start date and time. Stakeholder participation will help the Board understand practical considerations for implementing this requirement in a way that supports timely and accurate responses while preserving access to standard and emergency notifications.

Materials, including the Notice and Agenda, may be found on the meeting docket.

Location:

Virtual Access via Teams Videoconference or Phone

To join the meeting via Microsoft Teams, please click the link:

Register to attend Microsoft Teams meeting (registration is not required)

Join Microsoft Teams webinar without registering

To join by telephone, dial:

+1 469-998-6045,,755334257#

Phone conference ID: 755 334 257#