Underground Safety Board Planning and Design Virtual Public Workshop 06/03/2026

Date/Time

Date(s) - June 3, 2026

12:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Date/Time

Date(s) – June 3, 2026

12:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Sacramento, CA – The Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety’s (Energy Safety) Underground Safety Board will host a public Planning and Design Workshop on June 3, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The workshop will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams.

The purpose of the workshop is to help identify potential requirements for a planning and design information exchange and to consider statewide impacts on current operations. Stakeholders will have an opportunity to provide input to inform regulatory development required by Government Code 4216.1, (SB 254 [2025]).

Materials, including the Notice and Agenda, may be found on the meeting docket.

Location:

Virtual Access via Teams Videoconference or Phone

To join the meeting via Microsoft Teams, please click the link:

Register to attend Microsoft Teams meeting (registration is not required)

Join Microsoft Teams webinar without registering

To join by telephone, dial:

+1 469-998-6045,,123019037# United States, Dallas

Phone conference ID: 123 019 037#