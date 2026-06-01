Prophet Security and ExtraHop Partner to Bring Network Context to the Agentic AI SOC

Joint customers can now leverage Prophet AI to autonomously investigate ExtraHop RevealX alerts and incorporate network context for every investigation

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prophet Security, the pioneer in Agentic AI for Security Operations, today announced a partnership with ExtraHop, a leader in modern network detection and response (NDR), bringing ExtraHop’s protocol-level network telemetry directly into Prophet’s Agentic AI SOC Platform. As a result, security teams can now autonomously investigate every ExtraHop network detection end-to-end, and incorporate network context in investigations from any alert source — endpoint, identity, cloud, email, insider threat, DLP or SIEM — at no additional cost to customers.

Why complete context changes what AI agents can do

An AI agent’s conclusions are only as reliable as the context it reasons over. Endpoint and identity telemetry alone leave material blind spots — particularly for lateral movement, unmanaged devices (IoT, OT, legacy systems), and east-west traffic inside the perimeter. Agents working from partial evidence can reach confident but inaccurate conclusions.

“Agents reasoning over partial context can reach confident but inaccurate conclusions — endpoint and identity data might tell you about initial access, but not the lateral movement that follows,” said Kanaiya Vasani, Chief Product Officer of ExtraHop. "Our partnership means that Prophet AI agents can reason with pre-correlated, protocol-aware network signals from ExtraHop in every investigation. Complete context is what makes accurate, autonomous investigations possible."

"Our customers have been telling us the same thing: As they expand the use of agentic AI in the SOC, the value of network context goes up, not down," said Vibhav Sreekanti, CTO, Prophet Security. "ExtraHop gives us a category of evidence — decrypted, protocol-aware, real-time network telemetry — that our agents can reason over with low noise and low cost. It's a natural fit for how Prophet AI investigates."

What the integration does

The Prophet–ExtraHop integration launches with two capabilities:

1. Autonomous investigation of RevealX detections. Prophet ingests RevealX network and identity detections and investigates each one end-to-end. Prophet’s AI agents pull additional context from RevealX on demand — device and asset information, identity activity, behavioral detections, transaction records, and packet captures — and combine it with telemetry from the customer’s other security tools to reach a final determination.

2. Network context for investigations from any source. RevealX is also an investigation data source for non-network security alerts — a suspicious sign-in from the identity provider, a malware alert from EDR, an API abuse alert from a CSPM. Prophet AI queries ExtraHop to answer critical questions: what else the host was communicating with, what protocols it used, what data left the environment, and whether the activity is consistent with historical behavior.

Availability

The Prophet–ExtraHop integration is generally available today. Existing Prophet customers and ExtraHop customers can activate the integration at no additional charge from either party.

To learn more, request a demo, or speak with a member of either team, visit:

prophetsecurity.ai/blog/network-context-for-the-agentic-soc-prophet-security-and-extrahop

About Prophet Security

Prophet Security’s mission is to be a force multiplier for security teams by delivering a comprehensive Agentic AI SOC Platform that automates the manual processes involved across security operations - from alert triage, investigation and incident response to threat hunting, and detection engineering. Prophet AI reduces mean time to investigate, mean time to respond, and delivers a 10x increase in team productivity. Prophet Security’s investors include Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Amex Ventures and Citi Ventures. Learn more at prophetsecurity.ai.



Media Contacts



ExtraHop

Olivia Savage

Head of Corporate Communications

olivias@extrahop.com

Prophet Security

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