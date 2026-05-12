Prophet Security Named to Rising in Cyber 2026 List of Top Cybersecurity Startups

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prophet Security, a leader in Agentic AI for Security Operations, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2026, an independent annual list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the 30 most promising private cybersecurity startups. Now in its third year, Rising in Cyber has become a trusted signal of what is actually moving the needle in enterprise security.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber honorees are selected through voting by 150 active CISOs and senior security executives; the result is a reliable signal of what security teams are actually adopting to address their most urgent challenges.

Prophet Security joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $6.9 billion, according to PitchBook, and is defining the next generation of cybersecurity across critical areas, including identity and access management, agentic AI security, security operations, and application defense.

The 2026 honorees were named alongside the release of the Rising in Cyber 2026 Report, produced in collaboration with Morgan Stanley. The report draws on CISO survey data and market analysis to map how the cybersecurity industry is evolving from AI agents reshaping security operations to a historic surge in strategic M&A, and separates signal from noise for investors, operators, and security leaders.

"Security is now moving from a constraint to an enabler on how fast AI can actually scale inside the enterprise. The 150 CISOs who voted on this list understand that better than anyone,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. “Congratulations to this year's Rising in Cyber honorees for earning their trust."

Honorees will be recognized at a private event on May 12 at the New York Stock Exchange in San Francisco alongside top security leaders and investors.

“There's no doubt that bad actors are leveraging AI to launch complex attacks with greater velocity and complexity. You can't close that gap with manual workflows and defenders have to fight AI with AI. Being recognized by 150 practicing CISOs on the Rising in Cyber list reinforces that security teams are adopting agentic AI in security operations to respond to threats at machine speed. Our mission is to be a force multiplier for every security team, and that starts with giving defenders the ability to operate at the same speed as the threats they face, said Kamal Shah, CEO and co-founder of Prophet Security.

Prophet Security has raised $41 million from Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Citi Ventures, and Amex Ventures to build the industry's first Agentic AI SOC Platform. Prophet AI works alongside security analysts and automates manual, time-sensitive workflows across alert triage and investigation, threat hunting, detection engineering, and incident response. Fortune 500 companies and enterprises across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, high tech, and media are using Prophet AI's SOC Platform and achieving significant results including: 0 minutes alert dwell time, 4-minute mean time to respond (MTTR), 98.5% investigation accuracy, and 10x increase in team productivity.

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2026, visit www.notablecap.com/risingincyber.

About Prophet Security

Prophet Security's mission is to be a force multiplier for security teams by delivering a comprehensive Agentic AI SOC Platform that automates the manual, repetitive processes involved across alert triage and investigations, threat hunting, detection engineering, and incident response. Prophet AI reduces mean time to investigate, mean time to respond, eliminates alert fatigue, and enables security teams to elevate their roles and focus on higher priority security tasks. Learn more at https://www.prophetsecurity.ai

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber is an annual list and research initiative that recognizes the most promising private cybersecurity companies, as selected by nearly 150 practicing CISOs and cybersecurity executives. For more information about the Rising in Cyber list, report, and methodology, visit www.risingincyber.com.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is named for the founders we invest with, the ideas they pursue, and the companies they build. An early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in the U.S., Notable brings a global perspective to cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, commerce, and AI, investing across the U.S., Israel, Europe, and select go-global markets.

Notable Capital's portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Browserbase, Drata, fal, Handshake, Quince, Slack, Square, Vercel, Wispr, and more. More information at www.notablecap.com.

Contact:

Christine Hinton, Notable Capital

Email: chinton@notablecap.com

Mobile: +1 415.939.0139

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.