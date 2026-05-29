Five-Year Labor Agreement with CSEA

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that her administration has reached a contract agreement with the Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA) for a five-year term running until April 1, 2031. The agreement is subject to ratification by union membership, which includes more than 55,000 New York State employees in a wide variety of roles.

“This agreement is a fair deal for both CSEA members and the State of New York,” Governor Hochul said. “Here in New York State, we value public servants and their dedication in making the Empire State a better place to live for all New Yorkers. I thank the leadership of CSEA for their work in realizing this deal, and I thank the members of CSEA for their commitment and contributions in delivering essential services to the people of New York State.”

CSEA President Mary E. Sullivan said, “We applaud Governor Hochul’s recognition of the hard work CSEA members provide to the state every day through this fair contract. This agreement delivers meaningful wage increases and helps address affordability challenges working people are facing.”

The agreement includes increases in salary for employees in each year of the agreement. The agreement also includes paid prenatal leave, increases in location pay and health insurance changes that reduce costs for employees by eliminating certain co-pays and minimizing reliance on out of network providers.

CSEA represents New York State employees in four bargaining units. The contract agreement must be ratified by CSEA rank and file members.