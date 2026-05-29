Governor Hochul Highlights New Laws to Protect New Yorkers and Stand Against ICE Overreach

Internationals Network for Public Schools Executive Director Lara Evangelista said, “As Executive Director of Internationals Network for Public Schools, I am pleased that Governor Hochul’s proposals include strong protections that will ensure that all children in K-12 can participate safely in a free, welcoming, multilingual, high quality public education system. These protections are an embodiment of the long-standing commitment by the Governor and the state of New York to uphold the rights of all students — especially immigrant and refugee youth — to learn and thrive in supportive school environments. Our students have so much to contribute to New York State, as so many of our alumni already have done over the past 40 years. We are grateful to the governor and others who are advocating these proposals that will ensure that these rights are codified by our state.”

Education Trust-New York Executive Director Arlen Benjamin-Gomez said, “EdTrust-New York applauds Governor Hochul’s leadership in advancing protections for undocumented students and defends every child’s right to a public education across New York State. The Governor’s proposal incorporates key elements of legislation (S8597/A10021), which Shelley Mayer and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz champion. Together, these proposals demonstrate New York is ready to act at a critical moment to strengthen protections and ensure schools remain safe, supportive places to learn, even as other states undermine immigrant students’ access to education.”

Roosevelt Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn K. Wightman said, “Our schools are more than places of instruction. They are places of safety, stability, trust, belonging and hope. But when families are living in fear, that fear does not stay at home. It enters our classrooms. It affects attendance, concentration, mental health and a child’s ability to simply be a child. No student in Roosevelt — and no student anywhere in New York State — should ever feel that coming to school puts their family at risk of separation or fear. Thank you Governor Hochul for prioritizing the safety of our students across this state. The actions taken today will signal to students and their families that they can breathe a little easier knowing that they have a Governor who is fighting for them.”

Executive Director of Afrikana Adama Bah said, “I support these protections because I have seen firsthand the fear, uncertainty, and barriers that many immigrant families, especially Black immigrant families face every day. These are our neighbors, parents, workers and children who simply want the opportunity to live with dignity, access services and build a better future. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to protecting New Yorkers during this challenging time. When we protect people's rights, humanity and access to opportunity, we strengthen the very values that make New York home for so many.”

Arc of Justice President and Founder Reverend Kirsten John Foy said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast and granite leadership in protecting our immigrant families, neighbors and friends from the insidious abuses of ICE and Homeland Security. This set of reforms in both spirit and letter uphold and affirm the dignity and constitutional protection afforded every New Yorker, irrespective of immigration status. Governor Hochul, Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie all remain committed to vigilance and diligence in protecting immigrant New Yorkers as fiercely as necessary and all of New York is grateful.”