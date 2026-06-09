1st Service Solutions Expands Leadership Structure

Ann Hambly (left), Founder and CEO of 1st Service Solutions, has assumed the role of Chairman, while Steve Banegas (right), formerly Chief Operating Officer, has been named President. The leadership expansion strengthens the firm's ability to support clie

Names Steve Banegas President

Steve has been instrumental in our growth for more than a decade, and his leadership positions us to continue delivering exceptional results for clients while supporting the firm's long-term vision.” — Ann Hambly, CRE, Chairman/Founder

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1st Service Solutions, a leading borrower advocacy and loan resolution firm specializing in CMBS, CRE CLO, and agency-financed commercial real estate loans, today announced an expansion of its leadership structure designed to strengthen the firm’s continued growth and long-term strategic focus. Founder and CEO Ann Hambly, CRE, will assume the role of Chairman, while 13-year Chief Operating Officer Steve Banegas has been named President.

As Chairman, Hambly will remain actively engaged in guiding the firm’s strategic direction, deepening industry relationships, and advancing key client initiatives. Banegas, as President, will oversee day-to-day operations, execution, and organizational leadership across the company.

Banegas has more than 13 years of leadership experience within 1st Service Solutions, where he has played a central role in scaling operations, advising clients, and helping grow the firm into one of the industry's leading resources for commercial real estate borrowers. Prior to joining the firm, Banegas spent more than 21 years in senior leadership roles at Southwest Airlines, where he developed extensive expertise in operations, strategy, and organizational leadership.

“This expansion reflects both the strength of our team and the opportunities ahead,” said Hambly. “Steve has been instrumental in our growth for more than a decade, and his leadership positions us to continue delivering exceptional results for clients while supporting the firm's long-term vision.”

The expanded leadership structure allows Hambly to focus more deeply on strategic initiatives, industry engagement, and key client relationships while leveraging the experience and expertise of the broader 1st Service Solutions team. With seasoned professionals involved in every engagement, the firm is well-positioned to expand its impact while maintaining the hands-on client advocacy and service that have defined its success.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue building on the exceptional foundation Ann has created,” said Banegas. “Our mission remains unchanged. We are committed to helping borrowers achieve the best possible outcomes while delivering the expertise, persistence, and advocacy our clients rely on every day.”

This leadership expansion underscores 1st Service Solutions' commitment to continuity, operational excellence, and long-term client partnerships as the firm continues to grow and evolve.

For more than 20 years, 1st Service Solutions has helped commercial real estate borrowers nationwide navigate loan assumptions, servicing requests, consents, restructurings, and complex loan resolutions involving CMBS, CRE CLO, and agency debt.

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