Delayed Opening - Motor Vehicle, Driver's License & Treasurer's Offices
The El Dorado Motor Vehicle Office, the Western Motor Vehicle Office, the Driver’s License Office and the Treasurer's Office will be closed to the public from 8 AM to 12 PM Tuesday, June 2nd, for staff in-service.
The offices will open at 12 PM on Tuesday, June 2nd.
The Treasurer's Office apologizes for the inconvenience.
Treasurer's Office: 316-322-4210
Driver's License: 316-322-4205
Motor Vehicle: 316-322-4200
https://www.bucoks.gov/392/Treasurers-Office
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