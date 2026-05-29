Delayed Opening - Motor Vehicle, Driver's License & Treasurer's Offices

The El Dorado Motor Vehicle Office, the Western Motor Vehicle Office, the Driver’s License Office and the Treasurer's Office will be closed to the public from 8 AM to 12 PM Tuesday, June 2nd, for staff in-service.



The offices will open at 12 PM on Tuesday, June 2nd.



The Treasurer's Office apologizes for the inconvenience.



Treasurer's Office: 316-322-4210

Driver's License: 316-322-4205

Motor Vehicle: 316-322-4200

https://www.bucoks.gov/392/Treasurers-Office