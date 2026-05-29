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Gaining Altitude: March, April, and May 2026 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

To Airman 1st Class:

Evan Albrecht

Anaia Carney

To Senior Airman:

Kiona Campbell

Lawrence Campbell

Sean Chavis

Matthew Cole

Leamon Cox

Madison Daniel

Hollie Ertel

Rachel Jamison

Shawanda Love

Kelondra Mashburn

Ashina Miller

Jaeda Morales

Gulzira Nurseilova

Nnanyelu Nwune

Akaylia Prather

Joshua Stinson

Dulce Turner

To Staff Sgt.:

Janeshia Biggs

Michael Caver

Jada Chicatelli

Dylan Hanna

James Livingston

Kian Ortiz

Sofia Ristic

To Tech. Sgt.:

Ricardo Arias

Jessica Brown

Kyle Grap

Jai Holley

Lacey Jackson

Kearian Jenkins

James Needler

Abigail Pennington

Janae Reynolds

Deondrea Shepherd

Makayla Silas

Nicole Williams

To Master Sgt.:

Bradley Engelmann

Nicholas Johnson

Trevian Moss

To Chief Master Sgt.:

Steven Neshkoff

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Gaining Altitude: March, April, and May 2026 Promotions

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