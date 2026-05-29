Gaining Altitude: March, April, and May 2026 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently. To Airman 1st Class: Evan Albrecht Anaia Carney To Senior Airman: Kiona Campbell Lawrence Campbell Sean Chavis Matthew Cole Leamon Cox Madison Daniel Hollie Ertel Rachel Jamison Shawanda Love Kelondra Mashburn Ashina Miller Jaeda Morales Gulzira Nurseilova Nnanyelu Nwune Akaylia Prather Joshua Stinson Dulce Turner To Staff Sgt.: Janeshia Biggs Michael Caver Jada Chicatelli Dylan Hanna James Livingston Kian Ortiz Sofia Ristic To Tech. Sgt.: Ricardo Arias Jessica Brown Kyle Grap Jai Holley Lacey Jackson Kearian Jenkins James Needler Abigail Pennington Janae Reynolds Deondrea Shepherd Makayla Silas Nicole Williams To Master Sgt.: Bradley Engelmann Nicholas Johnson Trevian Moss To Chief Master Sgt.: Steven Neshkoff

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