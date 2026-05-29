TV Program Features Texas Electric Utility Coping with Growth

This week’s episode of “White House Chronicle,” which airs beginning on May 29, was filmed at Rayburn Electric Cooperative in Rockwall, Texas.

All the virtues, challenges and solutions of the electric power industry nationwide are reflected at Rayburn Electric.” — Llewellyn King

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a national electricity shortage driven by data centers and new uses for electricity, like electric vehicles and clean manufacturing.This week “ White House Chronicle ,” the news and public affairs program which airs on PBS and SiriusXM Radio, travels to Rockwall, Texas to find out how Rayburn Electric Cooperative is dealing with surging electricity demand. The episode will begin airing on Friday, May 29.The city, which is located 25 miles east of downtown Dallas along Lake Ray Hubbard, is experiencing a huge, historic population and economic boom.“Rayburn Electric is facing a growth in demand rate of 10 percent a year. As with many utilities, but particularly those in Texas, it is scrambling to meet the demand,” said Llewellyn King, the program’s executive producer and host, who interviewed a number of Rayburn’s top executives.Data centers are lining up to locate in its service territory.“David Naylor, the utility’s president and CEO, told me that if it were to accommodate all the data centers that want to hook up, it would grow four times in size. That is on top of heavy demand growth from population expansion.”Rayburn Electric is a generation and transmission utility. It generates its own electricity, buys and, at times, sells electricity to the ERCOT grid.It is the sole electricity provider to four distribution cooperatives which deliver the power to consumers — in Rayburn’s case, residences. But that will change as data centers are accommodated.“All the virtues, challenges and solutions of the electric power industry nationwide are reflected at Rayburn Electric. That is why we chose it to tell the story of how electricity is made and the people who make it,” King said.The executives at Rayburn include mostly nuclear navy veterans, although the utility has no nuclear plant at present. “Their reverence for all technology is apparent,” said King.In his interview, Naylor told King that the utility believes in an all-forms-of-energy approach to meeting demand. It operates natural gas facilities to stabilize the ERCOT grid in North Texas. One of their primary assets is the Rayburn Energy Station in Sherman, a 758 megawatt combined-cycle plant, which is featured in the episode.America has nearly 3,000 utilities, most of them small, which work together in what has been called “the world’s largest engine.” That engine is running and full speed and seeking to grow as fast as know-how, technology, supplies and manpower allow.“That is why electricity is one of the great adventure stories of the moment, and why a utility is an exciting place to be, as viewers and listeners will learn,” King said.A list of broadcast outlets, including SiriusXM Radio’s P.O.T.U.S., and air times for this and previous episodes of “White House Chronicle” can be accessed here

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