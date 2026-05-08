TV Show Features Foundation Supporting Veterans Startups

Andrea McCarren, president of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, guests on "White House Chronicle," airing on public TV and SiriusXM satellite radio.

It makes sense for veterans to use the skills they acquired in service to the country to do something for themselves and their families by establishing their own businesses.” — Llewellyn King

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans come out of the military with unique skills, many of which are invaluable if he or she starts a business.That is the thinking behind a drive by The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Andrea McCarren, the foundation’s president, says the skills honed on the battlefield are often ideal for business, which include being “mission-focused, deadline-oriented, crisis-adaptive, and self-reliant.” And these skills are just what is needed to start and maintain a business.McCarren, an award-winning former television news reporter, is the guest this week on “ White House Chronicle ,” the news and public affairs program. It airs on select PBS and public, educational and government cable news outlets. The audio from the program airs on SiriusXM satellite radio’s P.O.T.U.S., Channel 124, four times on weekends.The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, McCarren says, provides mentoring and coaching to get the veteran first thinking about being an entrepreneur and then about what field he or she is equipped to enter, which could be electronics, cybersecurity or coordination and transportation. There are as many opportunities as there are specializations in the military.Llewellyn King, host and executive producer of “White House Chronicle,” said McCarren “is one of the easiest people to interview because she bursts forth on the screen like the professional she is. She projects both her passion for working with veterans and for broadcast journalism.”McCarren describes herself as “the proud daughter of an Air Force Brigadier General.” It shows.The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, now in its 25th year, offers its entrepreneurship program without taking equity.In the segment, McCarren highlights several success stories, including a veteran who created specialized gun locks; one who started a wig rental service for Black women; and one who started Elevate Vending, which offers healthy foods in its vending machines.The segment also touched on the foundation’s partnerships with organizations like Provalis and Major League Baseball legend Tony La Russa, as well as McCarren’s volunteer work as a service dog trainer for veterans with PTSD."It makes sense for veterans to use the skills they acquired in service to the country to do something for themselves and their families by establishing their own businesses," says King.

The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes' Support for Veteran Entrepreneurship

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