Governor Meyer Congratulates Public Service Commissioners Following Confirmation

DOVER — Governor Matt Meyer today announced the Delaware State Senate has confirmed all five members of the Delaware Public Service Commission (PSC), formally establishing a new leadership team at a pivotal moment for utility regulation and energy policy in Delaware. Governor Meyer also designated Commissioner Harold Gray to serve as Chair of the Commission.

“These confirmations mark an important step forward for Delaware consumers and for the future of utility oversight in our state,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “This Commission brings together a wide range of expertise in energy policy, utility regulation, law, public administration, planning, and land use. I’m grateful for their willingness to serve and confident they will work collaboratively to ensure Delawareans have reliable, transparent, and affordable utility service.”

The Commissioners:

• Harold Gray

• Dr. Anthony DePrima

• Regina A. Iorii

• Michael Richard

• Robert C. Wheatley

Harold Gray, who represents the City of Wilmington, has served on the Public Service Commission since 2014 and was reappointed by Governor Meyer in May 2025. Governor Meyer said Gray’s attentiveness to community concerns and deep understanding of the complexities of rate cases make him uniquely suited to lead the Commission as Chair.

The Governor has emphasized the importance of a more engaged and proactive Commission that carefully evaluates utility proposals and infrastructure investments while balancing reliability, long-term planning, and affordability for Delaware families and businesses. The Commission’s next meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. More information, including the meeting agenda and access details, can be found here.

ABOUT THE COMISSIONERS

Dr. Anthony J. DePrima (“Tony”) is a seasoned public sector and energy leader with more than four decades of experience in municipal management, planning, and clean energy policy. He most recently served as Executive Director of the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility, where he led statewide initiatives to expand energy efficiency, renewable energy, and electric vehicle adoption while overseeing multiple programs, staff, and financial operations. Prior to that, he served for a decade as City Manager of Dover, Delaware, managing a $165 million budget and overseeing municipal electric and water utilities, public services, and economic development. Dr. DePrima holds a Ph.D. in Urban Affairs and Public Policy from the University of Delaware. He has lived in Dover for 35 years with his wife Janet DePrima.

Regina A. Iorii (“Gina”) has more than 30 years’ experience representing the Public Service Commission and the Public Advocate in utility matters at both the state and federal level. A Delaware native, Gina attended St. Mark’s High School, the University of Delaware, and the Delaware Law School of Widener University. Gina spent almost 22 years in private practice, but her interest in public utility law and public service led her to accept a position as a deputy attorney general for the Commission when the state sought her out. Gina and her husband John McDaniel live in Wilmington.

Michael T. Richard is a former two-term Maryland Public Service Commissioner and past Director of the Maryland Energy Administration, with extensive experience in utility regulation and national energy policy. He currently serves as a Senior Fellow and Policy Advisor at Colorado State University’s Energy Institute and the Center for the New Energy Economy, where he leads initiatives on grid modernization and clean transmission. A graduate of the University of Maryland and Brigham Young University, Mr. Richard draws on a decades-long career across federal and state government as well as the private sector.

Robert C. Wheatley (“Bob”), a real estate and land use consultant, resides in Laurel, Delaware. Over the past 30 years, he has served on the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission, Coastal Zone Industrial Control Board, and Delaware Association of Professional Engineers.

Harold Gray has served on the Delaware Public Service Commission since 2014 and was reappointed by Governor Matt Meyer in May 2025. A Wilmington resident, Gray previously served as Director of Economic Development for the City of Wilmington and has spent decades working in public service and community development. Throughout his tenure on the Commission, he has developed extensive experience in utility regulation and rate cases, with a strong focus on balancing affordability, reliability, and the needs of Delaware communities. As Chair, Gray will lead a diverse and experienced Commission focused on ensuring Delaware utilities operate transparently and in the best interests of ratepayers statewide.