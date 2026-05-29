Peerless Plumbing Company Strengthens Phoenix Team With Eight Newly Trained Lining Technicians

Peerless Plumbing Company adds eight trained lining technicians to support growing trenchless plumbing services in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peerless Plumbing Company proudly announces the graduation of eight apprentices from its specialized training program, strengthening the company’s trenchless sewer and pipe restoration team in Phoenix, Arizona. The graduates will officially join the company as lining technicians, helping meet the growing demand for modern pipe rehabilitation services throughout the area.Expanding Skilled Trenchless Plumbing ServicesThe addition of eight new lining technicians reflects Peerless Plumbing Company’s continued investment in workforce development and advanced plumbing solutions. Each graduate completed hands-on apprentice training focused on trenchless pipe lining techniques, sewer restoration methods, equipment safety, and customer service standards.As certified lining technicians, the new team members will assist with residential and commercial projects involving sewer pipe lining, drain rehabilitation, and minimally invasive pipe repair services. Their training prepares them to support efficient plumbing solutions while reducing disruption to customers’ properties.Commitment to Career Growth and Industry TrainingPeerless Plumbing Company believes strong technical training creates better service experiences for customers and greater career opportunities for employees. Our technicians progress through apprentice, journeyman, and master-level training in trenchless pipe rehabilitation, ensuring skilled, reliable service at every stage.Company leadership shared that investing in employee education remains a major part of its mission to provide reliable and innovative plumbing services across the Phoenix area.Supporting Future Growth in PhoenixWith the growing demand for trenchless pipe repair and sewer lining services, Peerless Plumbing Company continues expanding its team to better serve homeowners, businesses, and property managers throughout the region. The company looks forward to the contributions of its newest lining technicians as operations continue to grow in Phoenix and surrounding communities.Feedback and Contact InformationPeerless Plumbing Company welcomes feedback from customers, industry partners, and community members regarding its training initiatives and trenchless plumbing services. Those interested in learning more about the company’s sewer lining solutions, repiping services, or career opportunities can visit the official website at https://peerlessplumbingrepipes.com/ About Peerless Plumbing Company and Nudrain PhoenixPeerless Plumbing Company has been a trusted plumbing service provider in Arizona since 1985, serving the community for over 40 years. As the first licensed NuFlow contractor in the state, the company delivers innovative trenchless sewer repair solutions that eliminate the need for disruptive traditional excavation. These advanced techniques allow Peerless to offer NuDrain lining systems , a cost-effective and time-saving alternative that is ideal for occupied buildings where demolition is not practical.Beyond trenchless services, Peerless Plumbing Company also specializes in repiping. Its commitment to customer satisfaction is supported by a highly qualified team that includes NuFlow Platinum Certified professionals, NASSCO Certified Inspectors, Certified Pipe Lining Inspectors, NoDig Verified Installers and so much more. With top-tier training and a nomination for the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics, Peerless continues to uphold the highest standards in the industry.For more information on the referral program or to schedule a service, visit https://peerlessplumbingrepipes.com/

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