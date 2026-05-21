Power Moves Electric Launches Comprehensive Home Electrical Maintenance Program for Sarasota Homeowners

Power Moves Electric introduces a proactive maintenance program to protect, extend, and optimize home electrical systems.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Moves Electric, a trusted electrical services provider in Sarasota, Florida, is proud to announce the launch of its new Comprehensive Electrical Maintenance Program , designed to help homeowners prevent costly electrical issues before they start. Just like vehicles require regular tune-ups to run safely and efficiently, residential electrical systems also need ongoing care, even though there is no “check engine” light to signal trouble.Addressing a Common Homeowner Blind SpotMany homeowners assume their electrical system will last forever, but the reality is that electrical components wear down over time. Power Moves Electric emphasizes that while electrical systems are built to last, they are not immune to aging, heat, loose connections, or hidden hazards. Regular maintenance can significantly extend the life of a home’s electrical system while reducing the risk of unexpected failures, safety issues, and expensive repairs.Free Whole-Home Electrical InspectionAs part of the maintenance program, members receive a free whole-home inspection performed by licensed professionals. This inspection includes thermal imaging of the main electrical panel, evaluation of pool panels and accessories, verification of proper grounding and GFCI protection, and testing of all indoor and outdoor outlets. Technicians also check attics and crawl spaces for unsafe open splices that could pose hidden risks.Electrical Tune-Up for Performance and SafetyThe program also includes a detailed electrical tune-up. During this service, Power Moves Electric tightens breakers and lugs using torque screwdrivers, checks panel health with thermal imaging, exercises all breakers to confirm proper function, and tests smoke alarms throughout the home. These steps help make sure the system operates safely, efficiently, and reliably year-round.Exclusive Member Savings and Added ValueMembers of the program receive 15% off all electrical work for an entire year. The annual membership costs $198, and in most cases, the savings from discounted services offset the membership fee. This program offers peace of mind, improved safety, and long-term value for Sarasota homeowners.Customer Feedback and Community EngagementPower Moves Electric’s maintenance program has received positive feedback, with customers praising thorough inspections and professional technicians. Scheduled maintenance gives homeowners confidence in their electrical systems. The company welcomes feedback from all members and encourages homeowners to share their experiences. Learn more or provide your feedback at https://powermoveselectric.com Commitment to Proactive Electrical CareWith this new maintenance program, Power Moves Electric reinforces its commitment to proactive, professional electrical care, helping homeowners stay safe, informed, and prepared before problems arise.About Power Moves ElectricPower Moves Electric is a trusted, family-owned provider of residential electrical services in Sarasota, FL, and surrounding areas. Specializing in a wide range of solutions from surge protection and outlet installation to electric vehicle charging stations and panel replacements, the company is known for its punctuality, professionalism, and commitment to safety. With a team of licensed electricians, Power Moves Electric delivers reliable, high-quality workmanship tailored to meet the unique needs of every home.To learn more or schedule a service, visit https://www.powermoveselectric.biz/

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