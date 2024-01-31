October 2022

What is "FOIA?"

“FOIA” stands for the “Freedom of Information Act” and refers to a 1978 South Carolina Act to increase transparency in government. The Act allows any member of the public to submit a Freedom of Information request to a state agency and requires that agency, if possible, to provide all documentation requested by the public within a reasonable timeframe at a reasonable cost. You can read the full text of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act at this link, and you can also read a synopsis of the Act from the SC Press Association at this link. The Public Service Commission has also prepared a Frequently Asked Questions document below to help you understand this powerful tool for transparency: PSC FOIA FAQs

What information can I seek from the PSC via the FOIA process?

You can send a Freedom of Information request to the PSC to get documents from a PSC docket or records from a meeting, allowable ex parte briefing, or hearing held at the Commission.

If you’re seeking information from the PSC, you may not need to file a Freedom of Information request—we’re here to serve the public, and that includes answering your questions and providing materials. Before you file a FOI request, you may want to email the Commission at contact@psc.sc.gov or call 803.896.5100 to ask your question.

What information can’t the PSC provide?

The Public Service Commission regulates utilities—that is, the companies that provide your electricity, your wastewater services, transportation companies, and other utilities as defined by the South Carolina Code of Laws. We are not the Department of Transportation, which oversees roads and roadwork in South Carolina, or the Department of Public Safety, which can provide accident documentation and police records. If you have a FOI request involving roadwork, you can follow the process outlined here. If you need help with accident reports or criminal records, you can follow the process outlined here.

How long until I hear back?

Under the Freedom of Information Act, agencies are required to respond within ten business days.

What if I don’t hear back on my FOIA request?

The PSC will always give you a response, even if it’s to let you know that you’ve contacted the agency in error and to point you in the right direction. We never ignore a FOI request and will follow up with you within ten business days of receipt of your request. If you have sent in a FOI request and it’s been longer than ten days, you can call 803.896.5100 or email robert.bockman@psc.sc.gov to speak to us directly.

How much does it cost?

While there is no cost to file a FOI request with the PSC, there may be a charge for the materials produced. Costs of search, retrieval, or redaction will be charged in accordance with the statute. If physical copies are required, the Commission will charge 10 cents per letter or legal-size page, plus the actual cost of staff time expended in copying the documents. Fees may be waived or reduced where the Commission determines such waiver or reduction to be in the public interest.

Where can I find the FOI request form?

You can download the FOI form at this link. Please note that this form is only applicable to the Public Service Commission—please do not use this form for any other purpose aside from mailing, emailing, or faxing to the Public Service Commission in order to make a Freedom of Information request of that agency. Once you’ve filled out your form, you can hand-deliver it or mail it to: ﻿ The Public Service Commission of South Carolina Attention: Rob Bockman 101 Executive Center Drive, Suite 100 Columbia, South Carolina 29210 You can also fax your request to 803.896.5231. If you have further questions about this process, reach out to us directly at robert.bockman@psc.sc.gov or call 803.896.5100—the Freedom of Information Act is an important tool to keep the public aware and informed, and we’re always available to help you understand how to use it.

