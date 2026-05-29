Right Hand Technology Group Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit for Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services

Right Hand Technology Group, LLC announces SOC 2 certification from A-Lign in May, 2026.

Independent SOC 2 Type II audit validates Right Hand Technology Group's security controls for managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services.

Completing our SOC 2 Type II audit reinforces Right Hand Technology Group’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards for cybersecurity, operational integrity, and client trust.” — Jason Vanzin, CEO

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Hand Technology Group Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Reinforcing Commitment to Secure Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services

Right Hand Technology Group, Inc. (RightHandTechnologyGroup.com), a managed IT services and cybersecurity provider supporting organizations across the United States, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II examination for its Managed IT Services System.

The independent audit, conducted by A-LIGN, validates the effectiveness of Right Hand Technology Group’s security controls, operational processes, and cybersecurity practices over an extended review period from October 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026.

For organizations facing growing cybersecurity threats, cyber insurance requirements, compliance pressures, and operational risk, the SOC 2 Type II report provides independent verification that Right Hand Technology Group maintains rigorous controls designed to protect client systems and sensitive business information.

The audit evaluated controls supporting the company’s managed IT and cybersecurity operations, including:

• Managed IT services and technical support

• Endpoint monitoring and management

• Microsoft 365 administration and security

• Patch management and vulnerability remediation

• Managed detection and response (MDR)

• Security monitoring and SIEM operations

• Incident response and security procedures

• Identity and access management controls

Right Hand Technology Group helps small and mid-sized businesses reduce cybersecurity risk, improve compliance readiness, and strengthen day-to-day IT operations. The company serves organizations in highly targeted and regulated industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and legal services.

“Completing our SOC 2 Type II audit reinforces Right Hand Technology Group’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards for cybersecurity, operational integrity, and client trust,” said Jason Vanzin, CEO of Right Hand Technology Group. “Businesses today need more than basic IT support — they need a technology partner focused on protecting operations, securing sensitive data, and helping them navigate increasingly complex security and compliance challenges.”

SOC 2 examinations are established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and are widely recognized as a benchmark for security, availability, and operational maturity. Unlike point-in-time assessments, a SOC 2 Type II audit evaluates how effectively controls operate over time.

“Congratulations to Right Hand Technology Group for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. “It’s great to work with organizations like Right Hand Technology Group, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations are increasingly evaluating the security posture of their technology vendors and managed service providers. Right Hand Technology Group’s SOC 2 Type II achievement demonstrates the company’s continued investment in secure operations, proactive cybersecurity protection, and accountability to its clients.

Organizations seeking a cybersecurity-focused managed IT partner can learn more at RightHandTechnologyGroup.com/compliance/soc-2-compliance.

About Right Hand Technology Group

Right Hand Technology Group, Inc. is a managed IT services and cybersecurity provider headquartered in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area serving organizations throughout the United States. The company delivers managed IT support, cybersecurity monitoring, compliance-focused technology solutions, cloud services, and strategic IT consulting for small and mid-sized businesses.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

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