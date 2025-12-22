Right Hand Technology Group Joins Elite Group of CMMC Certified MSPs with Real-World Service Model

Right Hand Technology Group Logo

One of the few MSPs nationwide to certify its actual business model—Right Hand helps manufacturers comply without disruption or compromise.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Hand Technology Group, a leading cybersecurity and IT service provider (MSP), has officially achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, becoming one of the few CMMC certified MSPs in the United States to do so using its existing production environment—not a separate enclave.

The company achieved certification by leveraging its existing business model and trusted technology partners, proving that small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and defense contractors can meet compliance requirements without disrupting workflows or overhauling infrastructure.

“We didn’t want to change how we serve clients—we wanted to secure how we already do business,” said Jason Vanzin, CEO of Right Hand Technology Group. “This proves our RightSentry™ approach is both real-world ready and audit-proven.”

The successful certification was supported by deep integration of proven technologies, including:

- Kaseya 365 – The operational and security backbone for endpoint protection, patching, and systems visibility

- ThreatLocker – Delivered robust application whitelisting and storage control for a zero trust security posture

- Fenix Pyre – Provided advanced encryption that helped Right Hand avoid the need for a separate enclave

All of these solutions were implemented through RightSentry Protocol™, the same proven methodology Right Hand Technology Group uses internally and for clients. This protocol powers RightSentry Comply™, a fully managed service built specifically to help manufacturers and DoD contractors achieve and sustain CMMC, DFARS, and NIST 800-171 compliance.

The CMMC Level 2 assessment, conducted by a certified Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), confirmed full implementation of all 110 required practices—validating both the maturity of Right Hand’s cybersecurity program and the effectiveness of its service delivery model.

Now certified, Right Hand Technology Group is uniquely positioned to guide clients through a similar process—achieving compliance without compromise and without forcing unnecessary changes to how they work.

For more information about CMMC readiness or RightSentry Comply™, visit www.righthandtechnologygroup.com

.

